Find us on Twitter with a video showing that Xbox Game Pass also works on a Tesla, it can be quite surprising to many, although it also begins to feel natural that Microsoft’s service reaches many devices (some very unusual). Since the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android as part of Xbox Game Pass last year, we’ve seen it running on a variety of devices, including a real smart fridge.

For what is true, it is no longer impossible to think that Xbox Game Pass also works on a Tesla, as it surely will not in the future on other devices. The video confirms this out of all hard, they were shared by the Independent game developer Chris Woefel on Twitter earlier today, showing a slow but usable Xbox Game Pass interface as part of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Now Xbox Game Pass also works on a Tesla

So it’s true, Xbox Game Pass works on a Tesla too, and it does so by using touch controls to navigate menus. Although it is clear that it is not an optimal scenario for the operation of this, it is clear that the mere possibility shows us what could happen in the future, after all, Phil Spencer’s idea is to turn Xbox into an ecosystem that transcends the console, without leaving it behind. This video went so far that Phil Spencer responded to the tweet.

“This is not the scenario we are focused on at the moment, but I love seeing the community taking Xbox Cloud everywhere. As always, give us your opinion on where you want to play and the experience. This is a journey, a lot of work ahead. » Phil Spencer

Remains to be seen where will Xbox Game Pass appear nextn, but we know that a limited beta for the service on Apple devices and PCs through a browser-based system has already started, which will roll out to everyone in the coming months.