There is never a shortage of players who, with a little talent and a few modifications, do wonders with the games. That would be the case with this story of The Last of Us: Part 2, that by means of a mod lets us control Joel.

That’s right, someone known by the pseudonym Smasher249 accepted the challenge of replacing Ellie, who plays the leading role, for this beloved character who was a crucial part of the history of the first installment of the series.

Joel now stars in The Last of Us: Part 2

That is something that you can see in the videos that accompany this note, those that come from the same channel in Youtube of this person. In the first of them you can see Joel accompanying Dyne in an intense shooting.

In another of the videos it appears Joel playing the guitar, and singing the song Take of me. The bad thing about both films is that the voice heard is that of Ellie, suddenly returning to reality to those who see them.

The controversial death of ‘the Last of Us 2’ was going to be different

At least this modification pleases those who wanted Joel was the protagonist of The Last of Us: Part 2. Ultimately, it was the decision of Naughty dog what Ellie carry the weight of history.

In a way, that was anticipated from the first game, but some were not satisfied. In fact, there is no shortage of people who continue to resent that decision, but that did not prevent this sequel from being very well received by critics.

But the magic dies soon when hearing him speak

It also did very well in terms of sales. Only in its first weekend it sold more than four million copies in the Playstation 4.

It is clear that there were those who did not care about the controversy that arose against him. Although perhaps part of the complaints regarding this title is the fate of Joel.

Some believe that such a character deserved to end differently. But in this case they were Neil Druckmann Y Halley gross who devised it.

The Last of Us: Part 2 It is one of the best games that the last generation left us. At present, no one knows what he has planned Naughty dog for him PS5. Will the series continue, or is the second part the end of everything?

While Ellie stay alive, that possibility is still in the air. But it is likely that Druckmann and the studio have something new in mind for the brand new home console of Sony. We will have to keep an eye on any announcement.

