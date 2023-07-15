The recent elimination of Antonio Pavón in the popular culinary program “The Great Chef: Celebrities” has caused a stir on social media, unleashing a wave of sad comments and dismay over the departure of one of the show’s most beloved contestants. Pavón’s departure has left fans of the program with mixed feelings, since his charisma, culinary skills and unique personality made him a favorite among the public.

From the beginning of the competition, Antonio Pavón tried to demonstrate his best cooking skills, for which he quickly won the affection of the spectators. His creative dishes earned him recognition from the judges during the first episodes of this second season.

However, during the elimination round on July 14, the contestant failed to save himself. Through tears, the influencer said goodbye to his colleagues and the panelists. But, this was not only there, since it unleashed a series of comments on social networks, in which it is seen how users they regretted their departure and they wish the extorero the best.

Some argue that the sentence was unfair and that other, less talented contestants should have dropped out instead. These divergent opinions have led to heated discussions on social media.

“Peru cries him: Antonio Pavón eliminated”, “It was not his day. Antonio Pavón leaves the competition” and “We will miss seeing him on the show.“, were some of the comments that spread the most on Twitter, while others congratulated Pavón’s performance and all the merit he did to get to that point.

Antonio Pavón almost burns down the kitchen

Despite the great appreciation he had from the public and his colleagues, the Spaniard made a serious mistake while preparing a pork rind. Since he mixed water with oil, which produced a strong reaction and dangerous splashes.

José Peláez, who was on his side, was able to dodge the large drops that splashed in time. “No Uncle. Water and oil never come together. It is the ABC of the kitchen”, said the presenter, who had to quickly move away from the place.

