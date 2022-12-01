Captured by the PF, he may be used as a “protected witness” in the García Luna trial.

“The United States government has to clarify it as soon as possible,” President López Obrador demanded yesterday about: a) the disappearance in the lists of prisoners in US prisons, b) the current whereabouts and c) the legal situation of the confessed and sentenced drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villarreal, The Barbie.

His claim for information has solid support because the mobster with the memorable smile in front of the media must be returned to Mexico to be prosecuted as soon as he has served the 49-year prison sentence to which he was sentenced in 2016 by a federal judge in Atlanta.

Given the prominent unknown, it is inferred that La Barbie and the United States government must have some agreement, and the probability is ventured that the disappeared person has been co-opted by the New York prosecutor’s office as one more of his protected witnesses who will testify, in the trial that will begin in January, against the Former Mexican Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna.

That one day he will be judged here was questioned by López Obardor:

“There have been cases (of) extraditions, also with sentences of many years, and there they make arrangements and they no longer return, they are released…”.

The fact that La Barbie is willing to incriminate García Luna seems logical, since it was the Federal Police of the agency headed by the former secretary that, after a five-week follow-up, captured him in the direction of La Marquesa (the attorney to the season of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Castillo, needed trying to convince the then governor Enrique Peña Nieto that the detainee had been planted in his entity).

Against the reliability of La Barbie, however, is Édgar Valdez Villarreal himself, who tried to obtain a reduced sentence with deceit, exculpatory evidence that he never presented.

His relevance in the world of criminal gangs was narrated in an interview with him by an agent of the PF Anti-Drug Unit on August 31, 2010, when the capo born in Laredo, Texas, was 37 years old: with ease and self-confidence, He acknowledged having had personal dealings and meetings with the brothers Arturo and Héctor Beltrán Leyva, Osiel Cárdenas (Zetas), Sergio, El Grande Villarreal Barragán, Gerardo El IndioÁlvarez (“he is my compadre”, his right arm), Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Loera, Ismael El Mayo Zambada, Juan José Esparragoza El Azul, Jesús René Ricardo Santiago, El Borrado (Casino Royale), Gonzalo Izunza El Macho Prieto-El MP, Ignacio Nacho Coronel (father-in-law of El Chapo) and Vicente Carrillo Fuentes (brother of Amado, El Señor de los Heavens).

The explanation for his smile in front of the reporters and before the officers who informed him that he would be extradited was given to the reporter Miguel Aquino, author of the book What is Barbie laughing at?: if he had not been apprehended by the lethal forces of the Navy or the Army but of the PF.

“That I was alive, thank God I was alive, I am alive, they caught me alive…”.

But now nobody knows where or what Barbie is laughing at…

