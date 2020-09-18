The instant messaging app WhatsApp is also popular because it takes care of every feature of its users. Until now, you had to scan the QR code to use WhatsApp on your laptop or desktop, in which the work of users was not so easy. But now this process is about to change. Soon a feature is coming in the app in which you will be able to open WhatsApp in the system with fingerprint.

According to WABetaInfo, which monitors WhatsApp updates, it is testing the fingerprint login system on the latest Android Beta (2.20.200) version of the WhatsApp app. This feature will work similar to the QR code interface.

You can use fingerprint

Speaking of now, you can use WhatsApp on the desktop by scanning the QR code now. At the same time, now authentication will be sought from you through fingerprint scanning. This process will be more easy than before. However, users will still need a smartphone.

QR code will not be needed

According to the report, after the new feature, users will not need to scan the QR code. Users have to login with fingerprint in their smartphone, after which users will be able to use WhatsApp Web. At the same time, the app is also working on the multidivision feature, through which users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device.

