The Google Play Store has removed the mobile payment app Paytm today, giving it a big shock. This app is available for download on the Apple App Store. Now the biggest question is whether users will not be able to use it now. Let us know that Paytm has been removed from Google Play Store only. If Paytm is already present in your phone then you can still use it. Let us know that this app is used for everything from small to big payments to shopping and investment.

Following the removal of the Paytm app from the Google Play Store, the company tweeted that the Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue your Paytm app as usual.

Dear Paytm’ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. – Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

5 crore monthly active users

Paytm is India’s most valuable startup and claims to have 5 crore monthly active users. The Paytm app, which facilitates money transfer with each other, has been removed from the Play Store today. Google said apps promoting sports betting will be removed from the Play Store.

Learn what Google said

After removing the app, Google said that online casinos and sports betting apps are not allowed in India on the Play Store. In this regard, Paytm was continuously violating the rules of the Play Store. “We do not allow online casinos or endorse any irregular gambling app that facilitates sports betting,” Google said in a blog post. This includes apps that encourage customers to visit an external website that offers a chance to win money or cash prizes in sports by taking money. This is a violation of our policies.

Let us tell you that such apps are launched in large numbers before major sporting events like IPL in India. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin in the UAE from 19 September.

Also read: Paytm removed from Google App Store, steps taken due to violation of policies

The blog post states that these policies are to protect users from potential harm. However, Google has not clarified whether an app has been removed on this basis. Google also said that when an app violates these policies, its developer is notified of it, and is removed from the Google Play Store until the developer makes the app compliant with the rules goes.

This blog, posted by Suzanne Frey, the product vice president of Android security and privacy, states that in cases where policies are repeatedly violated, Google may take more serious action, including terminating the developer’s accounts is. He said that these policies are equally applicable to all developers.