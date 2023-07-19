Thirty-six kilometers of the Tour were missing, not counting the stage of selfies and glasses of champagne that goes around the Arc de Triomphe. Primoz Roglic had been in the yellow jersey for almost two weeks: he had taken it in the Pyrenees, and no one doubted that he would keep it in those thirty-six kilometers against the clock – uphill though – up to the Planche des Belles Filles. He was a time trial specialist, and nobody would have taken that first Tour of his from him. At the start of Lure that day, Roglic had a yellow leotard and a reassuring lead. He was 57” over Tadej Pogacar, his young compatriot who had won right at Laruns, the day he took the yellow jersey, and then won again at the Grand Colombier, beating him in the sprint. That boy wasn’t bad, he had made a great debut on the Tour, and then he was really young: he would have turned twenty-two only the day after the Champs-Élysées, lucky him. Yes, there was Miguel Angel Lopez in third place, but he had a minute and a half and the Colombian wasn’t scary in the time trial. Primoz had few certainties, and one of them was that he would not lose the most important race of his life in thirty-six kilometers time trial.