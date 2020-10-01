Berlin can grow in a crisis – and even surpass itself. At least historically the proof of this has been provided. 100 years ago today, on October 1st, 1920, the law on the formation of Greater Berlin came into force. Overnight, the German capital doubled its population to 3.8 million with the incorporation of six independent cities, three surrounding districts, dozen previously independent municipalities and manor districts and rose to the league of global cities.

The show of strength succeeded under extremely difficult conditions. The young Weimar Republic, shaken by political unrest, groaned under the billions of dollars in war debts. The decisive, relatively narrow majority in favor of the Greater Berlin Law was obtained by the Social Democrats, split into the SPD and USPD, in the decisive vote of the Prussian constituent assembly in April 1920 with votes from the left-wing liberal DDP – against the conservative camp, which dominated the “red Berlin” “Feared in Prussia’s heartland Brandenburg.

The founding of Greater Berlin was guided less by red ideology than by the pragmatism of meeting the demands of the rapidly growing industrial metropolis.

Even if development stalled as a result of the First World War, the spirit of optimism survived, as testified by the major projects of the 1920s, from the ambitious construction of settlements to the expansion of transport systems – amazing how much of it survived war and division.

Where is the political willpower?

Today the capital region is growing again. And more than ever in the globalized world, the future lies in the metropolitan regions. However, little is felt in Berlin and Brandenburg of the political willpower and determination of yore to consistently drive forward positive development and overcome obstructive borders.

The referendum on the merger of Berlin and Brandenburg into a common federal state was now more than a quarter of a century ago. The union failed because of the negative vote of the Brandenburgers. The result of the vote can be regarded as barred. Because it was overtaken by the reality of life. The metropolitan region has long since merged into a common economic area.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters cross the border every day, in both directions. Under the pressure of the housing shortage and high real estate prices, more and more Berliners are looking for space and finding new perspectives in the Brandenburg area, even beyond the suburbs. In the meantime, young families from the capital are reviving villages and small towns that were already considered written off.

combine forces

Berlin and Brandenburg can only grow together. With a transnational authority like the Joint State Planning, it is not enough if years pass at the same time before a new bus connection between Berlin and Potsdam is set up. In order to compete successfully in the international competition between the metropolitan regions, Berlin and Brandenburg have to join forces.

The challenges that are pending to make the region fit for the future can only be met if they work together: comprehensive digitization, which is essential for living and working in the countryside, new mobility concepts, and an intelligent settlement policy for companies and businesses.

Above all, however, we need political actors who campaign with conviction and passion for the insight that a country can achieve more with united forces than two good neighbors alone. 30 years after German unification, it is high time that what belongs together in Brandenburg and the pulsating capital in the center grows together.