Tatsunoko Production, the studio behind anime like Science Ninja Team Gatchaman Y Samurai Pizza Catsrevealed that he works in Pole Princess!! together with Avex Pictures, the story of a young woman dedicated to pole or pole dancing.

The plot is centered on Hinano, a 17-year-old girl. Since she was a child, she loved the planetarium run by her grandmother but then she found out that she is about to close her doors, which filled her with grief.

So Hinano decided to find a solution to avoid the closure of this beloved place. As a good granddaughter, she wants to save her grandmother’s job, and incidentally this place that she loves so much.

He doesn’t seem to find a solution until one day he comes across a woman dancing in a bar under a starry sky. The young woman is inspired by this vision. So she decides to gather her childhood friends to make her idea come true.

Font: Tatsunoko Production.

This is to resort to pole dancing to draw attention to the planetarium, save it and incidentally the work of his grandmother. As can be seen the plot of the anime from Pole Princess!! it’s a bit quirky.

But the Japanese are famous for taking advantage of the strangest themes to create series that stand out. Tatsunoko Production is a very prestigious studio and we will see what it is capable of with this new proposal.

Who is behind the production of the Pole Princess!! anime?

While the Tatsunoko Production studio handles the animation of the anime of Pole Princess!! the company Avex Pictures is in charge of the music.

Hitomi Ezoe is responsible for directing and Touko Machida is writing the series scripts.

Yoshihiro Otobe, for his part, is the director of computer generated graphics and the character design falls on the artist tomari. As for the musical themes they come from Kenta Higashiohji.

The cast of actresses is also known. Rio Tsuchiya is playing Hinano Hoshikata, Minami Hinata is behind Subaru Nanyo, Anna Suzuki is responsible for Lilia Saijo, and Yui Ogura is in charge of Mio Tosaka.

All the characters mentioned above appear in the preview shared in this note and the theme can be heard star light challenge. On November 30 there will be more details about what this anime offers.

Apart from Pole Princess!! we have more anime news on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.