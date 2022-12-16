Every time they score a goal, the Argentine players don’t shout, they laugh, they look for each other, they hug each other. After each game, they stay in front of the fans who came to support them in the stadiums. They sing, they encourage as if they were there on the other side of the playing field. Every time they return to the hotel, they post their photos with messages on the networks. They answer each other. Flattery, affection, chichoneo, flowers, picanadas fly. They are or look like a group of friends having a good time.

The madman jumping from the roof of the buses. pic.twitter.com/Pncfyif2Eh — mai (@12Maibj) December 14, 2022

As was not the case for a long time, the streets of each city, of each town in Argentina are mobilized. The reason: the same. Shake off the sadness, the anguish, what squeezes, what anguish and celebrate.

The joy of the people, the collective joy, the one that sounds the same way in all the streets is what excites us again.