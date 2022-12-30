They join the Bad Bunny fever. Group 5 offered a concert in Piura, where he stunned all his fans by interpreting the catchy theme of ‘Bad Rabbit’: “After the beach”. Christian Yaipén and his colleagues encouraged the public with a curious choreography and this moment was spread on social networks, so users were surprised and did not hesitate to share their impressions.

As expected, this unprecedented scene went viral in a matter of minutes and many of the followers of the northern group assured that now they did understand the lyrics of this song.

How did the fans of Group 5 react?

On Instagram, the moment in which Group 5 made an impact by singing the well-known hit was shared. Immediately, the comments did not wait and the users assured that in the version of the group the lyrics can be understood.

“My favorite song with my favorite group”, “But they do understand it”, “Now I understand what the song says” “Temón”, were some of the messages that can be seen on social networks.

Reaction of the fans of Group 5. Photo: Instagram

When will be the next concert of Group 5?

The orchestra led by Christian Yaipén announced that it will soon perform at the National Stadium to delight all its fans with its best songs. However, so far there is no further information about this event.