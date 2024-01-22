Medvedev joked about the US State Department's statement that the Russian Federation will not return Alaska back

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, after the words of the Deputy Press Secretary of the US State Department that Moscow would not be able to return Alaska, sold in the 19th century, joked about the inevitability of war.

According to a State Department spokesman, Russia will not get back Alaska, which was sold to the United States in the 19th century. OK it's all over Now. And we expected her return any day. Now war is inevitable Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

At the end of the message, the politician added a laughing emoji.

Related materials:

A US State Department spokesman said Russia will not get Alaska back

The deputy press secretary of the US State Department said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not get Alaska back.

See also The commander of the BM "Grad" spoke about the records for charging combat vehicles I think I can speak for all of us in the US government…he's not getting it back. Deputy Press Secretary of the US State Department

Thus, a representative of the American foreign policy department answered a question from a journalist who claimed that Putin allegedly signed a decree on the illegal sale of Alaska. At the same time, the reporter mixed up the date when this territory became part of the United States, calling 1983 instead of 1867.

In July 2022, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the United States should always remember that Russia “has something to return, for example, Alaska” before trying to dispose of Russian resources abroad.

Prior to this, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, joked about Alaska in a discussion with a CNN journalist on Ukraine. The reporter asked whether Putin's statement about the return of Russian lands was a violation of international law.

The head of state on July 9, 2022 recalled that Peter I returned and strengthened Russian territories, including the founding of St. Petersburg. In his opinion, it also fell to the lot of modern Russia to “strengthen and return.”

The question could have been inspired by a decree on searching for Russian property abroad

Newsweek edition January 22 wrotethat the new decree on searching for Russian property abroad, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is interpreted by some Western “ultranationalist bloggers” as a step towards potential territorial conflicts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new decree regarding Moscow's historical assets abroad. Ultranationalist bloggers interpret this move as the basis for future revanchism against Russia's neighbors – and even the United States. Newsweek

The article notes that Russia's search for property will include Alaska, parts of Eastern and Central Europe, Central Asia and Scandinavia.

On January 18, Vladimir Putin gave instructions to allocate money to search for Russian property abroad. The funds will cover the costs of registration and legal protection of domestic real estate from the times of the USSR and the Russian Empire abroad.

According to the candidate of historical sciences Alexander Krushelnitsky, in the 19th-20th centuries the imperial family owned a significant part of the coast of Nice in France.

General Director of the Historical Memory Foundation Alexander Dyukov said that since the early 2000s, about four thousand foreign objects have become the property of Russia. He added that all this is real estate from the times of the Russian Empire and the USSR in Europe, the Middle East and South Africa.