Lucas Verissimo, Benfica defender, arrived in Portugal after a good career in his country with the Santos shirt. But the beginnings were really complicated and taught him that not all companies are rich, indeed …

When the stories of many famous players are told, there is often a fairly common theme: that of poverty. For many, the ball was the only hope of a somewhat more comfortable life and for this, even when you become professionals and play at high level, it is always better not to forget where you arrive. Of course, football is an anchor of salvation, but it is not said that being taken in a team means necessarily improving your everyday life. To explain it very well there is Lucas Verissimo, defender of Benfica, who some time ago told the story of him to Globoesport. The Brazilian born in 1995 arrived in January 2021 in Portugal after a good career in his country with the Santos shirt. But the beginnings were really complicated … See also Ter Stegen and Frenkie De Jong are in the transfer market

Roast old — When Verissimo begins the drawing in the Youth of the Ascuela José Bonifácio, he immediately realizes that playing football is not at all equivalent to wealth. And that not all companies are able to guarantee their members the typical luxuries of the great champions. Indeed, in some cases perhaps things are very worse than at home … “We had a really bad diet. We ate very old roasted, even had the worms. We ate roasted every day and even the beans had a strange flavor. Seeing the Photos of that period can be seen that I was really thin. But I never said anything to my parents about what was going on, because I knew that otherwise they would make me home. I tightened my teeth and cling to my dream. I knew that One day I would have arrived at Santos. “

Sacrifices — And in the end this was, also thanks to the sacrifices of his parents. To ensure that Lucas could try to become a professional footballer, in the family they worked a lot and his mother did even two jobs. After a year and a half to the Escuela José Bonifácio, however, Verissimo decides to impose further sacrifices to him and therefore returns home. But a handful of days later is the fate to knock on his door, as Benfica’s defender tells: “A person who had seen me play and told me: ‘I knew why you left, But we know your qualities and we would like to make you try with Linense “. Since then, things have gotten much better. And now maybe you can eat a very good house … a better roast. See also Lionel Messi, scammed?: he bought a millionaire mansion that would not have a license

December 5, 2022 (edit on December 5, 2022 | 15:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Verissimo #Benfica #struggle #Brazil #eaten #roasted #worms