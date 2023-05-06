Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

A female bear with two cubs was sighted in Tyrol. Explosive: The bear that killed in April in Trentino, northern Italy, had her cubs with her.

Kartitsch – In the Schustertal in Kartitsch (East Tyrol) a local informed the hunters. According to the portal, he stopped on a forest path osttirol-online.at looked at his car last Saturday afternoon and through his binoculars saw a bear with two cubs in a clearing. So far, the state government has only spoken of male animals roaming in Austria bordering on Bavaria.

A mother bear with a boy is said to have appeared in East Tyrol. © Frank Bietau / dpa

Sighting of a mother bear with her cubs in Tyrol: “Luckily I was far enough away”

“I was surprised that they left so early. Luckily I was far enough away, about 300 meters away, and sat in the car,” the man explained to the portal. He waited almost an hour before they disappeared.

“I reported it to the hunters. If the bears just wander through, I’m not too scared.” The biggest problem will be summer, when around 80 livestock graze in Schustertal again. A mother bear killed a jogger in Trentino in April when she appeared to be defending her cubs that were nearby.

The government considers the sighting of bears in Tyrol to be credible

The spokeswoman for the Tyrolean state government, Christa Entstrasser-Müller, explained that the sighting had happened “from a great distance” and that there was no image material, but that the sighting was “credible”. So far she had emphasized that only male animals looking for a partner had been identified in Tyrol.