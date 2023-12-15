Home page politics

Shortly before the end of the year, Ukraine has to worry about important financial aid from several sources for the country's defense.

Kiev – When defending against Russia's attack, the… Ukraine relied on aid from the West since the beginning of the war. Now the support is crumbling in several places. The US government has been struggling for weeks to get Republican members of parliament to agree to further aid to Ukraine, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is blocking 50 billion euros in EU funds. Now come out too Great Britain bad news.

According to information from diplomatic circles, it is becoming apparent that in the Tory government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak support for Ukraine could weaken, writes the telegraph. The lack of release of military aid for the 2024 financial year starting in April is also not a good sign, they also judged World.

Further financial aid in the Ukraine war: Great Britain plays this role

For Ukraine, this means that financial and military aid from three sides could cease or be reduced. It was precisely this support that made the country's defense against the numerically superior Russian army possible since February 2022. There is currently no end in sight to the Russian war of aggression. Only on Thursday (December 14th). Wladimir Putin in a propaganda appearance emphasized that the deployment of its troops in Ukraine would only end when Russia's goals had been achieved.

Until now, Great Britain was considered… Ukraine war as one of Ukraine's main supporting states, the country led loudly World Even temporarily topped the list of the most important supporting countries in Europe with military aid amounting to the equivalent of over 5.3 billion euros. A first sign that this role could now end was, in addition to the lack of further arms deliveries from Great Britain, an appearance by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in November. The main thing was help for your own economy in the foreground, which is currently suffering from inflation and exorbitantly high energy prices and interest rates. Hunt only mentioned Ukraine in passing in his fall statement.

Discussion about aid to Ukraine in the USA: A “dream” for Putin and the Kremlin

For the country, however, military and financial aid is about its existence and the liberation of those from Russia occupied areas in the east of the country. In a speech to representatives of the US government, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj recently emphasized that an end to aid for his country would be a “dream” for the Kremlin. There is also currently uncertainty for Ukraine when it comes to US aid.

Democrats and Republicans are currently arguing about further aid to Ukraine, which is why the US Senate's winter recess was postponed on Thursday. The last one here was about one from President Joe Biden The proposed 61 billion dollar package (the equivalent of around 55 billion euros) was voted on. The Democrats support it, but it is rejected by the opposition Republicans.

EU aid in the Ukraine war: Orban demands the release of blocked EU funds for Hungary

And there are not only positive signals for Ukraine from the EU, such as the decision for accession negotiations made at the EU summit in Brussels. Here too, negotiations over funds amounting to 50 billion euros for Ukraine are currently facing a blockage. The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán vetoed it. Financial poker may be the background. Hungary is also currently hoping for EU funds, a large part of which is currently being withheld due to violations of the rule of law.

In order to release financial aid for Ukraine, a unanimous decision by the EU states is required, which Orbán is currently blocking. Again Mirror reports, he is making his approval dependent on the release of the withheld funds, part of which the EU has already released this week despite clear criticism. Orbán emphasized to a Hungarian radio station that he wanted “not half, not a quarter, but everything.” (saka with AFP)