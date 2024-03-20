More jokes than enthusiasm is what is causing the leaders and former leaders of the producers in Sinaloa come support the PRI candidates in Home, who are from the opposition coalition, for the June 2 elections. This is the case of the former leader of the League of Agrarian Communities and Peasant Unions from Sinaloa Pablo Moreno Cota, who came to support them at a meeting in Poblado 5, Valle del Carrizo, organized by Ángel Gómez Salazar, who stayed on the path of the candidacy for the local council. What some blame is that Moreno Cota never stands up to support the producers when they fight over grain prices, but yes, since there are elections, he shows up or is brought in for support. That was scary before, not now. On the contrary, the cons are using it to cheat them.

Why did Verónica Medel ask for permission as director of Tourism in Ahome? It remains a mystery because what many believed was going to be integrated into the campaign of Morena's mayoral candidate, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, was not such. At least that's what Medel said yesterday. That he didn't know. And given the reports that he requested his separation from responsibility due to pressure after the arrival as substitute mayor Gerardo Hervás and secretary Dalvingh Iturrios Corrales, Medel denied it. He requested permission of his own free will, but the detail is that he does not say the reason.

The substitute mayor Gerardo Hervás is about to define the appointment of the new secretary of the Women. The analysis of the proposals and profiles of those who could enter for Magdalena Rocha Peña, who resigned for running for a local deputy candidacy that was not made, is now about to be completed. What emerged yesterday is that she is not returning to that position, as some believe. Well, it seems that the appointment is “stunning” them because many days have passed and nothing. And it is said that it is not the same with someone in charge of the department as with one as the owner.

Abel Sarmiento Caraveo turned out to be the candidate of Citizen movement to the mayor's office The strong without having registered, according to the list that the state coordinator Sergio Torres announced at the time when the registration period expired. They had made a party for the unique record of Antonio Cota González, which in the end did not remain. As he was displaced, in one of those “Toñito” Cota retreats with the director of the Valle del Fuerte Experimental Normal SchoolMaribel Vega, to work with Gildardo Leyva's project, who is seeking his re-election.

The one that was made with the candidacy of Citizen movement The mayor of Juan José Ríos is Luis Fernando Chinchillas Cota. This will go down in history for being the first MC candidate for the first election in Juan José Ríos as a municipality. And beware!. They say that of all the mayoral candidates in northern Sinaloa, this is the one who can give that party the most votes. On June 2 it will be known.

