Although Frank Cuesta often appears only in his videos of the Libertad Sanctuary, The truth is that it has several collaboratorsas well as with volunteers who go to that animal paradise to learn or live the experience.

His son Zorro has appeared on many occasions and lately one of His collaborators in the sanctuary, Palomawhich has even starred in some videos when the herpetologist was indisposed to record them.

That exhibition has made someone go for her, the same person probably He denounced anonymously at the cost of having protected animals in the sanctuarysomething that made it arrested a few days ago and later, released on bail.

“Early today 2 immigration agents have come to verify that the pigeon visa was fine “Cuesta himself told his Twitter account.

“They already saw her last week when they were on the issue of otters, but upon receiving this week a new complaint about their possible irregular situation, They have come to officially certify that their visa is totally in order And to tell him that he is calm, they have said that something weird here is happening here, “added the Spanish presenter.

The creator of the animal sanctuary is in a few days complicated in the judicialafter his ex -wife, Yuyee, filed three complaints against him And these anonymous complaints have begun to arrive to harm him.

Who can be that person who is trying to attack for all the frenzy? “Here is a neighbor who has been falling very bad for a long time“, said Cuesta in another tweet.