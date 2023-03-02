Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger, Lucas Maier, and Christian Stör

Split

Russia suffered heavy losses in the Ukraine war. In the meantime, more than 150,000 soldiers are said to have fallen. The news ticker.

Update from March 2, 1:00 p.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled a planned trip to Stavropol amid reports of a Ukrainian raid on Russia’s Bryansk region.

According to Russian media, two villages near the border with Ukraine were attacked, killing at least one person. Details are still unclear, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the incident as a “terrorist” attack.

Heavy casualties for Russia: Ukraine shoots down 80% of Russian missiles

Update from March 2, 10:30 a.m.: The commander of the joint armed forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Nayev, reported according to the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda Achievements in Air Defense. “Currently, the percentage of rocket launches has changed a lot and is around 80 percent. And in some cases even more. Our air defense specialists have become more professional and competent,” Najew is quoted as saying.

He added that the Russians are changing their tactics and methods of using airborne weapons. Therefore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces analyze each enemy attack and make appropriate decisions to ensure “that the air defense resilience is at the highest level.”

A ground-based anti-aircraft missile system of the “Patriot” type. (symbol photo) © Michal Dyjuk/dpa

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine repels more than 170 attacks

Update from March 2, 9:30 a.m.: The Russian offensive actions are currently primarily focused on eastern Ukraine. Yesterday, Ukraine repelled more than 170 attacks in the areas of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk. This was announced by the General Staff of Ukraine on Thursday (March 2). More detailed information on personnel losses on the Russian side was not given. The information has not yet been independently confirmed.

A Year of the Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Update from March 2, 8:41 a.m.: Ukraine’s units have carried out a total of 16 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff. Both military camps and equipment were targeted.

The artillery and rocket units reportedly destroyed a Russian military camp, two ammunition depots and three unspecified military targets. In addition, an “Orlan-10” drone is said to have been brought down from the sky. The information has not yet been independently verified.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: the current figures

Update from March 2nd, 8:21 am: Over 700 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in the last 24 hours. This emerges from the updated figures of the General Staff of Ukraine. In addition, 20 armored vehicles are said to have been destroyed. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 150,605 (+715)

150,605 (+715) planes: 300

300 Helicopter: 288

288 Tank: 3,397 (+2)

3,397 (+2) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,658 (+20)

6,658 (+20) Artillery Systems: 2,398 (+5)

2,398 (+5) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 247

247 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 480 (+1)

480 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,264 (+7)

5,264 (+7) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,058 (+3)

2,058 (+3) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of March 2

Update from March 1st, 8:11 p.m.: Loud New York Times Ukraine destroyed at least 130 tanks and armored personnel carriers in a three-week battle for the city of Wuhledar. It was said to be the largest tank battle of the war so far.

Heavy losses for Russia: desperation spreads

Update from March 1, 6:53 p.m.: In the Russian soldier unit Regiment 2439, desperation is spreading, like that Focus reported. Accordingly, the unit had to be re-formed six times due to high losses and deaths of Russian soldiers. The survivors are said to have begged Vladimir Putin for help.

Heavy losses for Russia: “Great defeat” for Putin

Update from March 1, 5:15 p.m.: March 1st means another “great defeat” for Vladimir Putin. At least that’s how Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sees it. With the beginning of spring, Ukraine survived the “winter terror” with months of Russian attacks on the infrastructure. “We survived the most difficult winter in our history,” Kuleba wrote on twitter. “He was cold and dark, but we were invincible.”

Heavy losses for Russia: Lieutenant General calls explosive figures

Update from March 1, 2:15 p.m.: Kiev has published more figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk referred in his post on Telegram on February data. According to this, Russia has lost 21,470 military personnel in combat this month alone. For comparison: According to official figures, 14,453 Soviet soldiers died in the Afghan war from 1979 to 1989 and 53,753 soldiers were wounded.

In addition, according to Pavyuk, Ukraine was able to destroy 1,093 Russian units of weapons and equipment during the month, including 186 tanks, seven planes and four helicopters.

Heavy losses for Russia: Violent explosions shake the Luhansk region

Update from March 1, 11:50 a.m.: An explosion has rocked Russian-held Kadivka in the Luhansk region, where several trucks loaded with projectiles are said to have been blown up. This was stated by the head of the military administration of the Luhansk region Serhii Haidai Ukrinform reported. “There was an explosion incident in Kadiivka where the Russians tried to hide their trucks with ammunition on the premises of the local factory,” Haidai wrote on Telegram.

Haidai further said that Russian forces had attempted an attack in Bilohorivka and near Kreminna, specifically in the Makivka and Nevske areas. The Russian armed forces carry out their offensives mainly at night.

Ukraine-News: Russia expands positions in Crimea

Update from March 1, 11:00 a.m.: Russia apparently wants to take several measures to strengthen its defense positions in the illegally annexed Crimea. This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Ukrainian Task Force South, Natalia Humeniuk, in a program on national television. “Even conscripts from the Chelyabinsk region were used for this purpose,” she said. Chelyabinsk is located in southern Russia, near the Kazakh border.

The Russians are said to be trying to establish a firm line of defense in Crimea and ensure they are able to hold the peninsula against a possible Ukrainian offensive. “But none of this will do you any good. Let them dig, that’ll keep their hands busy for the time being,” added Humeniuk, according to ukrinform.net added.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine attacks Russian positions

First report: Russia suffers more casualties in the Ukraine war. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the air force launched three attacks on Russian positions during the night. Missile and artillery units are said to have hit two anti-aircraft systems in addition to military equipment. However, the general staff did not say where the Ukrainian counterattack took place. The Russian military attempted an offensive action along the front line at Kupyansk and Lyman – but reportedly without success. The Russian offensives on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts were also unsuccessful, it was said.

The figures of the Ukrainian General Staff cannot be independently verified. Moscow is reluctant to state its own losses – official figures are not given. (editorial with agency material)