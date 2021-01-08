After having asked the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank not to consider new agreements with Argentina without taking into account anti-corruption clauses, the NGO Sera Justicia sent that report with the details and evidence of an alleged “impunity plan” to the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS).

The directors of the organization, Raúl Aguirre Saravia and María Eugenia Talerico, addressed the head of the OAS, Luis Almagro, “in order to inform him of the report on institutional weakening in the Argentine Republic, which we submitted to different international organizations . ”

“Given that the Argentine Republic approved in 1996 the Inter-American Convention against Corruption, through Law 24,759, and is subject to the Follow-up Mechanism for the Implementation of the Convention (MESISIC), we bring to your knowledge the report prepared by SERÁ JUSTICIA in which serious actions of serious institutional weakening that are underway in Argentina are revealed, tEfforts to prevent the judicial advance of important cases that judge the corruption of members of the current government“says the letter sent to Almagro.

“We believe that the events we describe show a regression in compliance with the conventional mandate, especially with respect to what is established in Article III, since – as we will demonstrate – it is intended that persons involved in court cases do not receive sanctions. It thus, through destabilization of judges who intervened in the investigations, the reform of laws to achieve undue political interference in the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the cooptation of strategic power spaces in the control bodies and the judicial sphere with militant agents lacking independence. “

As reported Clarion, the work that was presented to the IMF outlines the hypothetical interferences in the cases of Los Sauces, Obra Pública (Vialidad), Hotesur, La Ruta del Dinero K and the Cuadernos de las Bribes. Then, it refers to the former officials and those close to Kirchnerism: the private secretaries of Néstor and Cristina, Daniel Muñoz and the assassinated Fabián Gutiérrez, Julio De Vido, José López, Amado Boudou and the Indalo Group of Cristóbal López. Another file on which it will be Justice asks to have attention is the one that judges the Pact with Iran, initiated with the complaint of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman.

As evidence of the supposed impunity plan, the work counts the displacements of judges, the attempts to displace the attorney general of the Nation Eduardo Casal and modify the prosecuting courts, judicial reform and the convocation of the Beraldi Commission, and the “takeover” by officials close to Cristina of the Anti-Corruption Office, the Financial Information Unit (UIF), the Treasury Office of the Nación, the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) and the Vice Minister of Justice, through Juan Martín Mena.

“Conditions are being created so that the corrupt are not judged,” the report warns. “The Institutional Weakening of Argentina is in full swing and International Organizations interested in preserving transparency and integrity, the proper functioning of the institutions, and the rule of law, cannot remain oblivious or ignorant of the situation that we are facing. all Argentines have to live, “says the 70-page report delivered to various offices in Washington.

Look also