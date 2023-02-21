The baby bump does not lie: Joanne Tucker, wife of American actor Adam Driver, was paparazzi in an obvious state of interest

A great joy for one of the most rising American actors in recent years. We are talking about Adam Driver, actor nominated twice for the Oscars, who according to what emerged from overseas, is about to become a father for his second time. His wife Joanne Tucker is reportedly pregnant for the second time.

Credit: Page Six

The well-known American gossip site revealed the absolute scoop Page Sixwhose paparazzi snapped Adam and Joanne as they left their Brooklyn home.

Nothing animal, one might think, were it not for the woman, with whom Driver has been married for 10 years, it is now impossible to hide a baby bump now very evident. This suggests that the pregnancy is already quite advanced and that in a few months the baby will be born.

As mentioned, Adam Driver and Joanne Tuckerhave been married since 2013. Very little is known about them and their private life, given that the actor has always wanted to maintain the maximum possible confidentiality.

They met in the academy at New York and they haven’t been apart since. The wedding was celebrated at Bermuda in great secrecy and in 2018 they became parents for the first time.

That event was also held secret as much as possible, until 2020, when it was Joanne’s sister who erroneously announced it.

The career of Adam Driver

Born in San Diego in 1983, Adam Driver came to prominence with his role as Adam Sackler in the HBO comedy-drama series, Girlswhich aired from 2012 to 2016.

Even the debut in the cinema was immediately at a high level. In 2011 she actually starred in the film J. Edgar together with Leonardo DiCaprio, the film was directed by Clint Eastwood.

Despite the rather “young” career, Driver already boasts several awards and recognitions of the highest prestige.

He won the Volpi cup in 2014 for the best male performance for the drama Hungry Hearts, and the best actor award from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association for Paterson, a film of 2016. For BlacKkKlansmanhowever, a 2016 film directed by Spike Lee, received the first nomination for theOscars as best supporting actor.

In 2020 for his role in Story of a marriage gets his second Academy Award nomination in the category of best actor and ai Golden Globes for Best Lead Actor in a Drama.