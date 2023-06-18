In the presentation post of his new series, Ryan Reynolds confirmed the birth of his fourth baby

There is no longer any doubt that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become parents for the fourth time. As is known, the actor couple does not like to share news about their private life on social media, but in the post with which the actor presented his new TV series, he made clear reference to the birth of his fourth baby.

Both of a disarming beauty, in the full wave of success and linked by a Love which really seems to be wonderful.

The family is also wonderful Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds created.

In 2012 the two met marriedthen in 2014 their first child was born, James, who is now 9 years old. Two years later, in 2016, she was born instead Inezwho is 7 years old today and in 2019 the little one also arrived Bettywho is now 4 years old.

Then in September 2022 Blake Lively had attended a Forbes event, treading the red carpet with a wonderful and tight-fitting dress, which did not hide the tummy now grown from her fourth pregnancy.

Interviewed, a lot ironically He said:

I love baking. Whether it’s a dessert, a story, a business or children. I really like it.

Fourth joy for Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively

Credit: blakelively – Instagram

Both Ryan and Blake don’t like to provide themselves with social networks to give updates on important events in their private life, but already a February a first confirmation of the birth of the fourth baby had arrived.

The occasion was that of 57th Super Bowl and in some photos, the actress posed alongside her husband and mother-in-law, with a flatter stomach than ever.

Today it was Ryan who confirmed the happy event, who in the post with which he presented his on social media new tv seriesdid reference right at day of the birth of her fourth child.

The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child. I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv pic.twitter.com/nUN7pwVMQt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 15, 2023

The idea for a show made to help everyone sleep was born on the same day as my fourth child. I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories.

No clue as to the precise date of birth or to sex of the baby, even if some rumors from the USA they talk about the arrival of a little boyafter the three girls.