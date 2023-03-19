That overused phrase that says that the crisis is a synonym of opportunity is never entirely true, but there are exceptions, such as that of Mexican fashion: if in 2019, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), it meant 2.8% of global GDP, three years later and with a pandemic involved, in 2022, it grew to 3.4%. The increase in tourism and the revival of support for local that emerged during this period (prompted, in part, by Trump’s slanderous policies toward the country) made many Mexicans begin to take national labels into account. “It depends on the socioeconomic level, but the buyer of international luxury or mid-range brands now also buys fashion from the country, as long as it knows how to generate desire,” says editor and businesswoman Anna Fusoni, the great pioneer in promoting Mexican fashion in the last 20 years from different private and public platforms. That desire is what the country has learned to capitalize on by focusing on its competitive advantage, crafts.

In 2020 there were 490,000 textile artisans working in different companies, but it is estimated that today there are more than two million doing so individually or distributed among indigenous communities (the Ministry of Culture is testing methods to be able to count them). In January 2022, the Government put into force the first law that regulates cultural appropriation after some leaders, and especially the first lady, in recent years Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, railed against various international brands that had taken advantage of the country’s textile traditions. The law not only penalizes foreign trademarks that plagiarize techniques registered as patrimony, but also provides tools and judicial support to regions and communities that denounce that third parties profit from their livelihood.

However, many have accused this law of being too mercantile and not very formative, a way of denouncing, but not of effectively supporting the different unions. “It is a controversial issue because it is a cause that often focuses only on the protection of the artisan, when what he wants is to live from his work and not be a ‘protected species’. We must protect the tradition and the origin of the idea, but in addition to denouncing that a famous firm has copied, for example, a serape from Tlaxcala, take advantage of the visibility to talk about what a serape is, how it is made and who uses it today ”, says Fusoni. Hence, the alternative path of the sector, in addition to legal coverage, is to promote synergies with signature design and, in this way, make tradition and innovation coincide, turning craftsmanship into fashion, in short.

“For many years we have been accustomed to buying North American brands, but now there is a feeling of pride in buying something from the country, the idea that I am using something that reverts to the artisan communities. That has been coupled with the fact that designers are not just creative, but entrepreneurs. They know how and with whom to create their product, but also how to communicate it”, argues Cory Crespo, director of the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Mexico, a catwalk that has 16 years of experience but that has been now, after the pandemic, when it has changed. its format. “Thanks to government support we have managed to hold parades in the Ángel de la Independencia itself, because what matters in the end is the noise and the photo, but we are also exploring other alternatives”, she comments. Since 2021 the catwalk is no longer held exclusively in Mexico City; He travels through different regions of the country, highlighting its creators and local traditions. Until now they have held editions in San Miguel de Allende, Puebla, Oaxaca, Guadalajara and, more recently, in Mérida, with a format in which design is mixed with the gastronomy and folklore of each region. The invited brands rotate (almost never the same) and present collections that are usually available in stores days later. It is something that we import from Colombia Moda, although they only do one season. It doesn’t make sense anymore, because there is no winter there. In our case it is similar, it is not about showing trends to the world, but about showing an identity or the different identities that make up the Republic”, argues Crespo.

The new Mexican fashion is clear that internationalization first passes through national consumption: “There is no point in trying to come up with innovative ideas because there will be people in the fashion capitals doing the same thing as you 50 times. I have realized that I do not aspire to that, but rather to express something of identity with the clothes I make, but designed for any type of person who wants to wear them, clothes to be lived in,” says the man from Chiapas. Francisco Cancino, one of the most revered Mexican creatives today, who in Mérida presented a collection inspired by something as hackneyed as the figure of Frida Kahlo but, nevertheless, completely new in its approach. “It is an invention of how she would dress in 2023, taking into account that it was Kahlo who taught us Mexicans to respect our folklore,” he explains. A folklore that the new generations have assimilated to make it evolve. Ana Holschneider, founder of the textile jewelry brand Long Face, rehabilitated an old textile factory in Querétaro in 2014 so that several artisans make pieces based on knots of leftover cotton thread. “Although the technique comes from our grandmothers, the product no longer has anything to do with all that,” explains Daniel Herranz, a very young designer who, in the midst of a pandemic, created the Zurce brand with his mother based on the ancestral technique of Woven fabric with hands, without hooks. His fluorine-colored garments, very much in line with aesthetics centennial They are sold, he says, “mainly on Instagram, not even on the website. People see them and come to the workshop. Now we even make wedding dresses with these fabrics”.

There is already a growing national market, ideas, a platform to make them visible and a tourist flow that is putting Mexico on the world map. “Now we need a governmental association like the ones that exist in Milan, Paris or Spain, to bring us together and make us a guild”, comments Fusoni. “Creators cannot go it alone, because if not, outside, the international pavilions will continue to be tequila and mariachi stands.”