“Television is the new independent cinema,” the Goya-winning actress Maribel Verdú replies during the press conference offered for the Latin media by the creators and protagonists of “now and then”the new series of AppleTV+ and that it is the platform’s first Spanish-language production.

Bilingual and set in Miami, the thriller narrates the reunion of six university classmates after 20 years of a tragedy. A politician and his wife, a plastic surgeon and two women who are also professionals who have not done “so well in life” —as Verdú and Soledad Villamíl say— meet to settle accounts with their past. The creator of the series, Ramón Campos, explained why he sought to place the story in Miami. “For a long time it has been said that we speak the same language, but different, and our series did not cross borders and we said: ‘well, we have to make one that crosses borders and where we are all represented. A world we really live in.’

The thriller was created from one scene. “The image is that, that of young people stuck in a car, on a night that changes them. We talked about immigration, especially Latino immigration. We think that we are talking about second and third generations, that their political position is different. It is a culture that has more and more representation, more power”, explained Gema R. Neira.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bridgerton 3″ will not continue a series of books: Collin and Penelope’s romance will arrive before

The protagonists

For the Argentine actress, Soledad Villamíl, Daniela and Sofía are two survivors. “Because everyone else has done very well in life except for us (smiles)”, adds Verdú.

In addition to their film careers —Villamíl was Irene in “The Secret in Their Eyes”—, Verdú (from “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and “Pan’s Labyrinth”) agrees that there are other opportunities on television. “Before we didn’t dare to do TV like we do today. Right now very interesting series are being made with very complex characters, with many edges like the ones we have had; they have so much to hide, everything you see is what it’s not (smiles), and that’s something to play…wonderful.”

2000. The story tells what happened in two decades. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Apple TV + presents trailer for new family series ‘Lovely Little Farm’