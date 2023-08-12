Understanding climate denialism used to seem easy: it was all about greed. If you dug into the records of a researcher who contradicted the scientific consensus, or a group of experts who tried to block action against climate change, or a politician who declared that global warming is a hoax, you almost always discovered a significant financial backing from the fossil fuel industry. Those were simpler, more innocent times, and I miss them.

It is true that greed remains an important element of anti-environmentalism. But climate denialism has also become a front in the culture war, with right-wingers rejecting science in part because they dislike science in general and opposing anti-emissions measures out of visceral opposition to anything liberals support. And this cultural dimension of the climate arguments has emerged at the worst possible time, a time when both the extreme danger of uncontrolled emissions and the path to reduce them are clearer than ever.

A bit of history: the scientists who decades ago began to warn that the increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere would have dangerous repercussions for the climate have been widely legitimized. July has been the world’s hottest month on record, with devastating heat waves in many parts of the planet. Extreme weather events proliferate. At the same time, technological advances in the field of renewable energy have made it possible to devise significant reductions in emissions at little or no cost in terms of economic growth and standard of living.

In 2009, when the Democrats tried but failed to take meaningful action on climate change, their policy proposals consisted mostly of sticks: caps on emissions in the form of permits that companies could buy and sell. In 2022, when the Biden administration finally managed to pass a major climate bill, it consisted almost entirely of carrots: tax breaks and green energy subsidies. However, thanks to the revolution in renewable energy technology, energy experts believe that this “no effort, no fruit” approach will yield significant results in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

But not if the Republicans can help it. The Heritage Foundation is spearheading an initiative called Project 2025 that will likely set the agenda if a Republican wins the White House next year. As The New York Times reports, it calls for “dismantling nearly all federal government clean energy programs and boosting fossil fuel production.” What is behind this destructive effort? Project 2025 appears to have been largely masterminded by the usual suspects: think tanks like the Heartland Institute and the Fossil Fuel-Powered Institute for Competitive Enterprises, which have long fought science and action to combat climate change. .

But the political force of this campaign has a lot to do with the way science in general and climate science in particular have become a front in the culture war. Regarding attitudes toward science: In the mid-2000s, Republicans and Democrats had similar levels of trust in the scientific community. Since then, the confidence of the Republicans has plummeted, while that of the Democrats has strengthened; now there is a difference of 30 points between both parties.

We saw the effect of this counter-science trend when the covid-19 vaccines became available: vaccination was free, so there was no financial cost to individuals, but the general impression was that getting vaccinated was something that the “experts” and liberal elites wanted us to do. As a result, a disproportionate number of Republicans refused to get the vaccine and suffered significantly higher rates of death than Democrats.

Does anyone seriously doubt that it is attitudes like these that drive the Republican base to oppose action against climate change? My colleague David Brooks reasoned that many Republicans question the reality of climate change and push for fossil fuels as a way to “offend elites.” And he is right. Look at the hysterical reaction that possible regulations on gas cookers have produced; while there was no doubt that the special interests were, so to speak, “stuffing the fire”, there was also a strong element of culture war: the elites want you to buy an induction cooktop, but real men cook with gas.

The fact that the climate war is now part of the culture war worries me, a lot. Special interests are capable of doing a lot of damage, but they can be bought off or countered by other special interests. Indeed, an important part of President Joe Biden’s climate strategy is the idea that investments in renewable energy, which have skyrocketed since his legislation was passed, will give many businesses and communities an incentive to continue the green transition. But these rational, albeit self-serving, considerations will do little to persuade those who believe that green energy is a conspiracy against the American way of life. Thus, the culture war has become a serious problem for the fight against climate change, a problem that, at the moment, is really the last thing we need.

Paul Krugmann He is a Nobel Prize in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023. Translation from News Clips.

