Vacationers can be happy: The federal government is removing several popular vacation countries from the list of risk areas.

Berlin – The corona pandemic has been turning the world and Germany upside down for over a year. For this reason, many people refrain from vacation trips, and countless experts have warned in the past that the risk of imported infections is too great. But the falling number of infections is encouraging many travelers, now travel is also being made easier by the federal government.

Video: Government lifts travel warnings

Summer vacation despite corona pandemic – several vacation countries removed from risk list

Because of the falling number of corona infections, the federal government is removing Greece, almost all of France, Switzerland and Belgium from the list of risk areas on Sunday. The Robert Koch Institute announced on Friday. Those who come to Germany from there by land will no longer have to observe any entry restrictions due to Corona in the future.

Meanwhile, the corona infection cases in Portugal are increasing again, and measures are now following. Prime Minister Costa is even thinking out loud about a new lockdown.