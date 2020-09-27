Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s baton is now run over the criminals of West UP after taking stern action against Purvachal’s infamous criminal Atik Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari. In West UP also, the process of attaching criminal assets deposited with black money has been intensified. On Sunday, the property of notorious Western criminal Sunil Rathi, accused of killing Don Munna Bajrangi inside the jail in Baghpat, was attached with a sum of 1.25 crore. In Muzaffarnagar, action was taken on the assets worth about Rs 27 crore crore of historyheater Imlakh Khan.The administration has also clamped down on Sunil Rathi, who is notorious for murdering Munna Bajrangi of West UP in Baghpat Jail. Three houses, one carriage have been seized in Tikri town of Baghpat district of Sunil Rathi. For this, many police officers reached the spot force of the police stations. Actually, on the orders of DM Baghpat, Rathi had ordered attachment of illegal property. Sunil Rathi has been charged with murder, robbery, kidnapping, attempt to murder, cheating and other cases in the Doighat police stations of Haridwar, Delhi, Meerut and Baghpat.

The total value of the attached illicit property is estimated to be around 125 million. The attachment car is named after Deepali, the wife of Sunil Rathi. According to police, action has been taken against Sunil Rathi’s mother Rajbala Chaudhary Adhyaksha Municipality, Sunil’s uncle Virender and Vikram under gangster. Significantly, recently, the BJP MLA had also threatened Sunil Rathi with mining due to mining. A case of murder of RLD leader was recently reported at the behest of Sunil Rathi.

The college building and hospital attachment in 118 bigha land

At the same time, Muzaffarnagar Kotwali police have attached the property of Imlakh, resident of History Sheeter Village Sherpur. Imlakh Khan came into the limelight through the famous Baba Coaching Center on Roorkee Road, where he was accused of distributing fake educational degrees. Subsequently, he was booked for fraud and cheating. After this, his criminal history began to be investigated. Imlakh is accused of buying farm land from money earned by forgery and fraud. Investigation revealed that Imlakh set up a D Pharma College and Charitable Hospital at a cost of crores of rupees.

Action on order of DM

The SSP said that it has come to the fore to collect all this from the money earned from crime in the gang bandh act. On receiving the report of attachment of property worth crores of rupees by the SSP, the District Magistrate ordered to attach the property collected from illegal money under Section 14 (1) of Gangster Act. SDM Sadar and ASP along with the police have attached the big building and hospital of D Pharma College with 118 bighas of land in it.

In Meerut, illegal possession of four and a half crores free

The joint team of Meerut Police and Revenue Department removed the occupation of the government pond by Mafia Yogesh Bhadora in village Bhadaur, Thana police station. The pond of Gram Sabha was captured by Mafia Yogesh Bhadauda having boundary walls. There was preparation to build a house there. At the moment farming was being done there. SP Crime Ramers said that this action has been taken on the direction of the government. Section 447,448 has also been filed in this regard.