Corona virus cases are rising rapidly once again in Europe. After Britain, now there is a second web of Corona in France. On Saturday, more than 13,500 new cases of corona were reported in the country. It also includes French Economy Minister Bruno Le Meri. He has given information about himself being corona positive by tweeting.This is the second consecutive day that more than 13,000 new cases of infection have been reported. The French health agency reported on Friday that a large number of new cases were coming from a hospital in the Eson region of southern France. Health officials are constantly holding high-level meetings to stop the measures.

Government’s emphasis on more than 1000 areas

For health officials, this is a clear indication that France needs to be concerned about this epidemic. More than 1,000 such areas have been identified from where more cases of infection are coming. So far, 31,274 people have died here due to the epidemic. 26 people have died in the last 24 hours.



442,194 total cases in France so far

There have been 442,194 reported cases of corona virus in France so far. Of these 31,274 people have died, while 91,574 have been cured. France has been receiving more than 10,000 Corona patients for the last four days. Since then, the lockdown rules have been tightened in many areas. Restrictions have also been placed on the gathering of people in many parts.