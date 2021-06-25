The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has always avoided commenting on the political issues of other countries. The argument has been non-intervention. That is why it was striking that in his last press conference, with which he begins his working day each day, he has loaded on Nicaragua in a strong demand that “freedoms be guaranteed” and “repression” be avoided. “It should not be imprisoned”He said when asked by a journalist.

Mexico and Argentina were the most important countries of the five that they abstained at the OAS in a vote condemning the Daniel Ortega regime for the police offensive against the political opposition. The government jailed all dissident candidates who aimed to run in the presidential elections next November.

The resolution, decided last June 15, was supported by 26 nations, and obtained only three votes against, Nicaragua itself, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

That decision to abstain caused a strong controversy in the region, and it was speculated that Mexico, which is the largest US trading partner, had received some kind of comment from Washington. That would explain that shortly after the Mexican government has decided to withdraw its ambassador from Managua, a measure also imitated by Buenos Aires, which tends to follow Mexican foreign policies.

This Friday, asked about the repression in that Central American country, López Obrador recalled, formally, in his morning press conference that its foreign policy requires non-intervention in the affairs of other countries.

Daniel Ortega (C), and Vice President and First Lady Rosario Murillo AFP

But he went on to say that Mexico yes you can talk about the defense of human rights, what seemed like a concession to those who criticize that the limit of non-intervention is precisely those violations.

“We believe that freedoms should be guaranteed and that there should be no repression. Nowhere, neither in Nicaragua, nor in Colombia, nor in any country in the world, should we opt for force, ”said the president, in statements considered unusual, especially by the intentional press.

The president, who belongs to the social democratic National Regeneration Movement (Morena), reiterated his maxim of “Nothing by force” and everything by “reason and right”. And he asked “not to imprison” so that it is “the people who freely decide on the elections.”

“And also a respectful recommendation, and that is that if you act in this way, guaranteeing full freedom, those who are used to intervening in other countries’ affairs are prevented from having pretexts or excuses to interfere,” he said.

For this reason, he hoped that “hopefully” in Nicaragua, Colombia and Peru -the latter where there were elections to elect a president recently- “everything” is resolved by the “peaceful way“And” democratic and free “governments are constituted, with sufficient” legality and legitimacy “,” whatever the trend. “

In the November elections, autocrat Daniel Ortega, and his influential wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, are seeking a fourth consecutive reelection. But in reality, this former guerrilla, who has become a dictator with a classic profile within the autocratic Latin American caudillismo, 42 years of almost absolute primacy are at stake in Nicaraguan politics. Ortega ruled the country between 1979 and 1990, and began a second stage in 2007.



Cristiana Chamorro AFP)

According to polls, his chances of achieving a new term were in serious doubt. The favorite to win the election is the journalist Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former president Violeta Chamorro.

Cristiana was the first of the presidential candidates to be arrested by the political police of the regime under the pretext of an alleged money laundering operation. Then the operation was extended and three other presidential candidates and more than a dozen political leaders not aligned with Ortega were arrested, all of whom were accused of being “United States agents” seeking to overthrow him.

Mexico. EFE, AFP and Clarín

