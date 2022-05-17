The scandal of the two employees of the Potable Water and Sewerage Board of the Municipality of Ahome videotaped taking in an official truck a clothes dryer from a home in the Urbi Villa del Bosque subdivision, when an accusation is filed against elements of the Municipal Police of the theft of old iron in a patrol. The same modus operandi. To shame neither the manager of Japama, Raúl Pérez Miranda, nor the secretary of Public Security and Citizen Participation, Julio César Romanillo, wins. If Pérez Miranda was instructed by Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros to suspend the workers and refer them to the corresponding instances, with Romanillo it was the same. It couldn’t be any other way because if many Ahomeans are outraged by the conduct of these public servants, then even more so if they saw any sign that they are being protected. From what can be seen, Vargas Landeros does not want “outsiders’ fights.” And he has spoken loudly in both cases, which means that he “will not tolerate impunity.” It is worth more because many will be attentive.

For obvious reasons The attention of PRI and non-PRI members focused on the former mayor of Ahome Álvaro Ruelas Echave, after the meeting with Senator Mario Zamora Gastélum, who invited him to his house, where many others were, including former Senator Aarón Irízar. Ruelas Echave aspires to the state presidency of the PRI, as revealed days ago by the party’s national delegate, Enrique Benítez. Attention was focused on the former mayor, whom many suppose Zamora Gastélum supports because what Irízar wants is to compete but for a full term. That is, until December. It will be known.

They say that the leader of the PRI, César Emiliano Gerardo, and that of the PAN, Ariel Aguilar, prepare for the internal jerk to avoid the alliance between now and 2024. And there are some within those parties who do not want to go together as in the past year. Moreover, in this electoral process they fought for the alliance not to take place, but in the end they agreed. The jerk was more in the PAN, but when they lost they ranted against the PRI. Aguilar is on the lips of several panistas. And if they move from outside then more.

THEY SCREAMED AT HIM Yesterday the ears of Mirella Espinoza Imperial, in charge of the office of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples in Sinaloa, since the traditional indigenous governors of the Supreme Council of Kobanaros and Yoreme Mayo Peoples of Sinaloa requested her dismissal. And the fact is that there are signs that she is discriminating against them and is supporting the group of Aqui No, headed by Felipe Montaño, in the face of the indigenous consultation on the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo. Just as he has displaced them on some issues, they are afraid that the same thing will happen in the case of the plant. In other words, the federal official is inciting those who oppose the project, contrary to the position of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Moreover, they have already sent López Obrador a letter in which they ask him to order the general director of the INPI, Adelfo Regino Montes, to remove Mirella.