The reform of the Social Security Law (LSS) and the ISSSTE Law in Mexico, promulgated on January 20, 2023, has opened the door for working women can protect their widowers or partners with a pension in the event of death. This measure of inclusion also benefits working people who celebrate a civil union with someone of the same sex.

Previously, the LSS only considered the widows or concubines of male workers or pensioners as beneficiaries with access to a pension, and did not recognize the rights of women who work to protect their partners or concubines.

The modification includes the inclusion of more inclusive definitions, such as the recognition of civil union as a bilateral act with legal validity and the same effects as marriage or concubinage. It also sets the childcare service as a right for both male and female workers.

The Mexican Institute of Public Accountants indicates that this modification is made to guarantee gender equality in access to labor and social security benefits, and that the exclusion of working women as household providers dates back decades.

This reform is an important step to achieve gender equality in the labor and social security spheres, and represents progress towards the elimination of discrimination in the law in Mexico.

It has been realized reforms to several articles of the Social Security Law in Mexicoamong them the 5A, 64, 65, 66, 69, 84, 127, 130, 137, 138, 165, and 166Besides the addition of articles 5A with sections XX and XXI, and 140 with a second paragraph.

These reforms include a more inclusive wording regarding the widow’s pension and the definition of beneficiaries, which grants greater equality to workers and their partners, including those of the same sex.

“The person who was the spouse of the insured or the person with disability will be entitled to a widow’s pension”, is the beginning of the change that was made to article 130 and that is mentioned in the decree.

The document also establishes the entry into force of a reform to the Social Security Law in Mexico. This reform implies the modification of several articles of the law and focuses on the adequacy of regulatory, normative, administrative and other internal provisions to guarantee compliance.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security and the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers will have 180 days to make said adjustments. In addition, the institutes are authorized to request the necessary financial resources to comply with the reform.

The Decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation and will enter into force six months after its publication.