new Delhi: India has made a significant change in its foreign policy management in view of the problems in the relationship with China and the challenges of changing time. In this episode, an Additional Secretary level officer in the Ministry of External Affairs has been made in charge of the Indo-Pacific, Ocean region and South region including Australia.

Indian Ambassador Reenat Sandhu, who returned from Italy, has been given the charge of this new responsibility. Under him, there will be policy management of the Indian-Pacific Ocean regions including ASEAN, Australia. It is important that these changes are considered important in view of geopolitical changes and strategic challenges after the Kovid crisis.

Significantly, in the past, India, along with Australia, Japan, has started a campaign to break the global supply chain’s dependence on one-country. Apart from this, India has not only entered into logistic support agreements with many countries including America, France, Japan, Australia in the Indo-Pacific region. Instead of expressing their strategic position, they have started expanding the naval presence.

According to experts, the latest change is an effort to bring more synergy between the policies of the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN regions. It is important that India is gradually adapting its Act-East policy to the emerging situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Keep in mind that the growing focus for the Indo-Pacific has the effect that India has increased its activity on the quartet made with America, Australia, Japan. Apart from this, India has also decided to make its connectivity and communication process more effective in the Indian Ocean region.

