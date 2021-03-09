The “Emirates Today” website provides a live broadcast of the media briefing.

The health sector in the country, as we mentioned in the previous briefing, is preparing to activate and operate 7 hospitals this month, with a total capacity of 2,058 beds, of which 292 are for critical cases.

Field hospitals provide exceptional treatment services, and are equipped with the latest medical supplies in accordance with the highest international medical standards, to isolate the injured and provide them with appropriate treatment.

The United Arab Emirates has managed to provide more than 6 million doses of # Covid 19 vaccines to date, and the vaccine has been provided to 3,777,143 people, bringing the percentage of vaccine recipients to 48.71% of the target group.

The # Covid 19 vaccine was provided to 64.52% of the elderly population in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE continues its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation to limit the spread of the pandemic by conducting intensive examinations for various segments of society, as the total number of examinations to date exceeded 32 million.

During last February, 55,966 violations were detected nationwide. The violation of not wearing masks came as the most violation that was detected during this period, at a rate of 47%, followed by the violation of non-compliance of stores and commercial establishments with precautionary and preventive measures by 20.5%.

Then the lack of commitment to the physical distancing rate of 17.5%, and the lack of compliance with the number of people allowed in a single vehicle by 8%, and finally random gatherings by 4.5%.

Thanks, our first line of defense

Thank you, our silent heroes.

Thank you, our sons, who are stationed on the first lines in facing the pandemic that has confused the whole world, so that our society remains fortified, safe, and enjoys health and wellness.

# UAE raised the slogan of dealing with transparency with the crisis, since a year ago it began broadcasting the briefing periodically and continuously, to find out the latest developments related to # Covid 19, and to inform community members of the precautionary and preventive measures, in a spirit of responsibility and honesty, and to besiege the spread of rumors.

