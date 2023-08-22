Home page politics

Vladimir Putin disembarks from a ship in front of Defense Minister Shoigu. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin Pool

After the failed Wagner putsch, Putin’s apparatus of power began to falter. Now the Kremlin leader is making a statement. But has the unrest ended there?

Moscow – Power tug of war in Russia’s center of government. Vladimir Putin seems to be sitting pretty securely, at least for the time being. But for months there have been open conflicts in the second management level. Russia’s president is now apparently trying to ensure peace.

The most prominent example is the power struggle between Defense Minister Shoigu and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. The latter in particular openly railed against Shoigu in a number of Telegram videos and interviews – denying his ability to win the Ukraine war. The defense minister, in turn, passed a law that would have put the Wagner troops under his command. Another aspect that culminated in the Wagner putsch. In the end, Prigozhin put himself out of business. But this apparently did not mean that Schoigu left the field as the winner.

Unrest in Putin’s circle of power: Shoigu back in the president’s favor?

It is not only Prigozhin who sees the politician without a military career as the culprit for the problems in Ukraine. The Russian hardliners would also like tougher crackdowns. This is sometimes even aimed at Putin. The demand: the president should take action and remove the weak Prigozhin, according to insider sources, among others Bloomberg reported. The departure of Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov is also being demanded. In addition, there are demands that Putin should impose martial law and start a second wave of mobilization. Even in the innermost circle around Putin, there should be this opinion, why Bloomberg even speculated about another coup.

A potential Shoigu successor was also traded by Russian milibloggers shortly after the Wagner putsch: Alexey Dyumin – former bodyguard of Putin and current governor of the Tula Oblast.

But now both Gerasimov and Shoigu appear to have regained Vladimir Putin’s favor. This is what the experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report, citing insider sources. And Putin even gave a public sign of his trust.

The governor of the Tula region, Alexei Dyumin (left), and the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) visit a modern weapons production workshop. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Vadim Savitsky

Power poker in Russia: Putin has apparently made his decision

According to the insider, Putin is said to have postponed a scheduled meeting with Alexey Dyumin and instead “forced the governor to publicly escort Shoigu at the recent Army 2023 forum in Moscow,” according to the ISW. Accordingly, one wanted to publicly propagate a positive relationship between the two politicians, although according to the expert report they maintain a “strained relationship”. In addition, Putin had another goal: Dyumin should be subordinate to Shoigu in public. With that, Russia’s president would have sent the hardliners a clear signal as to who his favor is currently with.

According to the ISW report, there are further signs of Putin’s reconciliation with Shoigu and Gerasimov.

Putin orders Russia’s power circles – “despite their failures”

According to a source close to Wagner, Shoigu and Gerasimov now have “carte blanche” to fire supporters of the disgraced General Sergei Surovikin, who was allied with Wagner. Surovikin himself has meanwhile been officially released and is said to be under house arrest. In addition, parts of the Putin-Wagner deal are said to have failed for “unknown reasons”. According to the US experts, this would also indicate that Putin has sided with the Shoigu camp and against Prigozhin in Russia.

Another indication: Putin recently met Gerasimov publicly for the first time since the failed Wagner coup. According to the ISW, “further evidence of this is that Putin, despite their military failures and inability to stop the insurgency, sided wholeheartedly with Shoigu and Gerasimov.”