From: Patrick Mayer

Between Bardolino, Sirmione and Desenzano: the lack of water in Lake Garda is becoming more and more drastic. Now the Italian government in Rome is getting involved.

Munich/Rome/Lake Garda – Italy is not only struggling with the mass rush of tourists in many places, such as between Sorrento, Positano and Salerno, where the famous Amalfitana on the Amalfi Coast is only accessible to a limited extent.

Drought and lack of water in Lake Garda: Italy appoints special commissioner

When German holidaymakers drive south down the “Brennero” toll motorway, the longed-for Lake Garda is on the right-hand side between the Affi exit and the city of Verona (around 250,000 inhabitants). But: The country’s largest inland body of water, with an area of ​​370 square kilometers, has been struggling between Torbole, Bardolino, Sirmione, Desenzano and Limone sul Garda since spring 2022 with sometimes dramatically low water levels due to a lack of precipitation.

Now the Italian government in Rome has stepped in and appointed a special commissioner to fight drought and drought across Italy. The situation on Lake Garda should be noisy for this decision FAZ have played a crucial role.

Now within walking distance: The Isola di San Biagio on Lake Garda in Italy at the end of April 2023. © IMAGO/Manuel Romano

This is remarkable in that there have been strong decentralization tendencies in Italy’s political system since the 1990s. Simplified: Problems should first be solved on site. But the local authorities are apparently no longer able to do this in this case. The special commissioner is now scheduled to remain in office until the end of the year, with the possibility of an extension of one year. His name: Nicola Dell’Acqua, which roughly translates to “Nicola from the water”.

Lack of water in Lake Garda: low water levels between Bardolino and Sirmione

Loud Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) Dell’Acqua was previously head of the regional authority “Veneto Agricoltura” and in this capacity already coordinated all projects to combat drought in the Veneto region, which also includes the south-eastern shore of Lake Garda. When Dell’ Acqua took office, he demanded that all departments and the various levels of administration should work in the same direction.

After a top-level meeting, the Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini also announced 100 million euros in emergency aid for urgent measures. Time is of the essence: in northern Italy and in the Alps, it rains far too little. The water levels in the northern Italian lakes are falling accordingly. “We register a volume of water that has never been so low in the past,” said Pierlucio Ceresa, Secretary General of the Association of Lake Garda Municipalities, in February tagesschau.de quoted. On March 31st, downright dramatic numbers were reported for Lake Garda.

Extending far into Lake Garda: the stony stretches of beach in front of the Sirmione promontory. © IMAGO/Manuel Romano

Specifically: According to data from the “Agenzia Interregionale per il fiume PO” (AIPO for short), the water level on March 31, 2023 was on average just 47 centimeters above the specified comparative zero value. The AIPO is a public body that collects water levels around the Po. It is the largest river in Italy, whose tributary the Mincio has its source just near Peschiera del Garda. A comparison: in 2018 the water level in Lake Garda was still 90 centimeters on average, in 2013 it was even 130 centimetres.

Drought on Lake Garda in Italy: water levels have not risen for months

Striking: The water levels have been rising for months, according to the Allgäu newspaper not as usual in spring. The water level in January averaged 46 centimeters and in February it averaged 45 centimeters – all of them historic lows. (pm)