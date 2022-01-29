Home page world

From: Momir Takac

Klaus Stöhr is certain: “We are approaching the end of the pandemic.” © IMAGO / teutopress

Virologist Klaus Stöhr accuses politicians of failing to deal with the corona crisis. At the same time, he gives hope for an end to the pandemic.

Berlin – After two years of the corona pandemic, the virologist Klaus Stöhr accused politicians of making massive mistakes. “The most serious mistakes are of a strategic nature,” said Stöhr in an interview world. For example, one should have had the end of the pandemic in mind from the start. “Everyone will get infected. There’s no way around it.”

The epidemiologist also defended politics because a lot happened “that was unpredictable.” Nevertheless, the population should have been informed that vaccination against the corona virus can never protect 100 percent. Another point of criticism: one did not concentrate on the over 50 and 60 year olds. A large number of deaths in this group could have been avoided last winter.

“Clear trend recognizable”: Stöhr sees the end of the corona pandemic

Despite the currently high number of infections, Stöhr, unlike his colleague Sandra Ciesek, sees the end of the pandemic coming. “We are nearing the end,” said the virologist. A clear trend can now be seen. The virus is weakening. There are many cases that are “mainly asymptomatic or mild”, but also lead to severe courses.

Nevertheless, infections no longer lead to overloads in the intensive care units. Some countries like Denmark would soon lift the Corona measures. “It is also worthwhile for Germany to perceive reality and adapt the measures to the situation,” said Stöhr.

Stöhr explains the low number of infections during the omicron wave in Saxony

The virologist attributes the fact that there are currently comparatively low numbers in Saxony to the fact that many people there have had a fresh infection and the omicron variant “does not have an easy game” for them. “Now the infection process is collapsing because there are not enough susceptible people. Omikron can’t make any difference there,” explained Stöhr.

Nevertheless, the numbers there will rise again if the population mixes up and “susceptible infectious people meet”. There will be a peak again, but this will be at a lower level. In Bremen it is the other way around. Due to the high vaccination rate, there were few infections. But since there are many susceptible people, Omicron now has “easier game.”