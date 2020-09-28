Following the Uygurs of Xinjiang, the elitist Muslims of Henan have now come under target of the Communist Party of China. The Chinese government has banned the wearing of hijabs by tiny Muslim women in the name of ending religious fundamentalism. Here, Muslim men are also prohibited from entering Arabic costumes in schools and government offices. The police has been ordered to impose strict restrictions on the religious customs and Arabic styles of Muslims.Utsul Muslims come from the minority community of China. Their population is around 10000. They live in Sanya, a small town in Henan province, about 12000 kilometers from Muslim-dominated Xinjiang. Communist Party documents also show that authorities have increased surveillance of residents in Muslim areas.

Hijab banned in schools

The ban on girls wearing hijabs in Sanya’s schools was imposed earlier this month. After which the local people also protested against this order of the Chinese government. Viral photos and videos on Chinese social media showed a group of hijab-clad girls reading school books outside Tianya Utsul Primary School. The video also showed that these girls were surrounded by heavy police forces from all around.

Arabic costumes banned completely

A Muslim activist from Utsul said in an interaction with the South China Morning Post that the official order stated that no ethnic minority (Muslim) could wear traditional Arabic costumes in schools. Apart from this, local citizens are also prohibited from wearing religious costumes on their way out of public places or homes. For us, the hijab is an integral part of our culture. If we remove it then it is like taking off our clothes.

China has imprisoned 80 lakh Muslims

As reported by The Sun, the Chinese Communist Party is largely running the Detention Center for Uygur and other communities in Xinjiang. In these camps, China works to suppress political dissatisfaction. Apart from this, the work of harassing Uygur Muslims is also being done. The Chinese government is naming it a vocational training center.