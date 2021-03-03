After the controversy generated by the impulse to create a bicameral commission in Congress to control the Judiciary, the Government had to go out and clarify that its functions will not have the possibility of sanctioning or removing judges.

On Tuesday, ultra-K Senator Oscar Parrilli had advanced the creation of the bicameral to summon judges and prosecutors to testify. Even Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer, Graciana Peñafort, had recalled that it is the power of Congress to remove the judges of the Supreme Court.

However, this Wednesday the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, clarified that the idea is that Congress cannot sanction or remove magistrates.

“What the Bicameral cannot claim are attributions of other powers, such as disciplinary matters. The Bicameral will not be able to sanction judges, that is not constitutional“, he claimed.

In dialogue with The Uncover Radio, the official expanded: “The power to initiate and carry out a political trial of the judges of the Court is exercised by the corresponding institutions, the Council of the Magistracy. The Public Ministry also has its own trial court. And this control does not it means to interfere in decisions, but to respect the balance of powers. “

The minister assured that, with this project, the President is asking Congress “to fulfill a role that it already has.” And he emphasized: “This is what our Constitution proposes in a republican and democratic system. It is established that the powers control each other.”

On Monday, during the Legislative Assembly, President Alberto Fernández had asked that Congress exercise “crossed control” over the Legislative Branch.

“I want to ask Congress, with great respect, to assume its role of cross control over the Judiciary,” he said during his opening speech. And he added that “this is what our National Constitution provides.”

News in development.

JPE