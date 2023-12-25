Home page World

From now on, eight hours of work instead of a lecture hall or school desk: starting a career is probably not easy for anyone. Generation Z seems to be having a particularly difficult time.

Munich – Many young people are said to have poor work ethic. A new analysis supports the accusation: Generation Z is setting the record for sick days. The call for a better work-life balance, for example through a four-day week, comes predominantly from this age group.

And even though many young employees probably don't want to accept the prejudice, a Gen Z influencer is now serving exactly this cliché with her TikTok video. After the first day, the young professional complained publicly about her workload.

Influencer complains about new work routine – “9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is generally crazy”

While many from Generation Z (born 1997 to 2012) have difficulty choosing a career, studying for a long time or traveling the world, one influencer took the initiative and threw herself into a new job. But after her first days at work, she was already fed up with the drudgery. Reason: she wouldn't have time for friends, sports or anything similar. She wouldn't even come to shower or eat after work.

According to her own statements, she is satisfied with the work itself. In her clip, the TikToker explains: “This has nothing to do with my job at all. But the working day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in general is crazy.” She complains that a 40-hour week – or a nine-to-five job, as it is often said – cannot be reconciled with her usual daily routine. The work not only robs her of all her energy, but also all of her free time.

“No time for dates or sports”: TikToker shares sadness about new job – and loses it shortly afterwards

Indignantly, the influencer asks herself where there would be time for dates and friends in a 9 to 5 job. Or “life” in general. It's not just the working hours that are problematic, but also the journey to and from work. She has to commute to work in the city; the young professional cannot afford to stay in the city. She leaves the house at 7:30 a.m. and doesn't close the front door until 6:15 p.m. Another influencer made it clear that she didn't want to start a minute before the start of the service.

“I just want my food, shower and go to bed”. But even for that there would hardly be enough free time. Cooking, eating, showering and sleeping – on very few days can she manage to do everything at once after work. Not to mention sports; Training would simply fall behind because of the limited free time. “I’m so upset,” explains the influencer. But Gen Z doesn't just seem to have a hard time with everyday work; Visiting restaurants also represents a hurdle for some.

Despite dissatisfaction: TikToker is looking for a new job in the world of work

The young woman probably didn't have to deal with the adversities of working life for long. Just a short time later, she explained in another post that she had lost her job again. She describes: “I was laid off from my first job out of college, which took me five months to find. And that’s why I moved to New York City.”

The dismissal would have given rise to completely different concerns for the TikToker. Existential fears have determined her everyday life since she lost her job. That's why the TikToker is keen to take another job where the working hours are identical to her previous one. However, she seems to be the exception among her peers: A survey has shown that many Gen Z employees would rather quit their job than remain unhappy in their job.