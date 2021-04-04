ofMarcus Gable shut down

They still exist. The small and big success stories in the corona pandemic. One of the youngest wrote Portugal. Also with support from Germany.

Munich – The third wave has broken, the easing plan for the next few weeks is in place. Within two months, Portugal worked its way up from the deterrent example to the role model in the corona pandemic. Because the whole nation pulled together. And still does, despite many hardships.

The reward: As of Monday, small shops and museums can reopen and restaurants and bars can entertain guests outside. In addition, it should be allowed again to do outdoor sports in small groups of up to four people. Further easing should follow in stages by the beginning of May. From mid-April, cinemas and theaters will be able to welcome visitors again, and restaurants and cafés will also be able to open their interiors in around a month.

Corona pandemic in Portugal: Strict exit restrictions and mask obligation even outdoors

This plan is made possible thanks to the successful measures that have been in place across the country since January. Strict exit restrictions apply, the only exceptions are grocery shopping, doctor, pharmacy or hospital visits. The way to the bank or the gas station is also allowed.

An obligation to work from home was imposed. Walks or sports in the fresh air are limited to a short period of time and to the vicinity of your own home or property. The police are supposed to check compliance with the rules even with helicopters. People also have to wear a mask outdoors.

Corona pandemic in Portugal: contact only allowed with one’s own household

Over the weekends – from Friday evening to Monday morning – you are not allowed to leave your own district. In any case, the contacts have been limited to their own household for more than two months. That also means: no visits. Easter is no exception.

With this rigid course, Portugal has significantly reduced the number of infections. While more than 16,000 new cases were reported on January 28th alone – in the absolute wedding – there are currently only a few hundred a day. In the two weeks between March 21 and Easter Saturday, a total of only 6,062 infections were registered.

At the attack: For weeks and months, the intensive care beds in Portugal were full of Covid 19 patients. © Rita Franãa / dpa

Corona pandemic in Portugal: Daily death rates are now in the single digits – low positive rate in tests

Particularly positive: The daily death rate in connection with Sars-CoV-2 was recently in the single digits. Mind you in a country with more than ten million inhabitants.

The nationwide seven-day incidence has reportedly dropped from 900 to below 30. The country in the Algarve is also busy testing, but the positive rate is loud Daily mirror only at 1.4 percent. Impressively little. For comparison: in Germany it is eight percent.

Corona pandemic in Portugal: Entry for Germans is only possible for a valid reason and with a negative test

The situation is only somewhat more problematic on the island of Madeira, which is also classified by the Federal Foreign Office as a risk area due to an incidence above 50. In contrast, the Lisbon region was removed from the list at Easter. However, Germans are only allowed to enter the country for “necessary, non-tourist trips” – if they have a negative PCR test that is not older than 72 hours.

For several weeks, however, the Bundeswehr supported the fight against the virus on site. In a Lisbon hospital, the medical team cared for intensive care patients – this effort was recognized. “People speak to us directly when they see us. If you have to stop at the traffic lights next to us, honk your horn and show your thumbs up. That is really, really great, the appreciation we get from the population, ”quoted tagesschau.de the colonel physician Jens-Peter Evers.

Corona pandemic in Portugal: President declares “state of emergency”

How the people in the country seem to support the restrictions without much outcry. This obedience is also explained with the country’s past as a dictatorship well into the 1970s. For example, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa speaks of an “emergency” that had to be resorted to “in order to legally justify the restrictive measures in the toughest fight against the pandemic”.

At least some daycare centers, schools and universities were opened again before Easter. To be on the safe side, fever is measured in front of many schools. After all, no unnecessary risk should be taken. Another hard lockdown would hit the already enormously groaning economy another low blow.

Because despite all the positive developments in Portugal in recent weeks, a problem remains as in the entire EU: The vaccinations are going far too slowly. That is why the people in the country know how fragile the latest success is. (mg)