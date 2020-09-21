In the end, Nikos Christodoulides stayed tough. At the meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday, the Cypriot foreign minister refused to clear the way for sanctions against Belarusian supporters of the regime. Christodoulides insisted that the EU must not only deal with the actions of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, but also with the territorial claims of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Originally, on Monday, the EU foreign ministers finally wanted to approve the sanctions against people close to Lukashenko, for which they had already pronounced in principle in the week after the manipulation in the presidential election in August. But the Cypriot veto thwarted their plans.

The heads of state and government of the EU, who will meet on Thursday for a two-day special summit, now have to deal with the dispute over the Belarus sanctions. The meeting in Brussels will deal with foreign policy issues. This includes the relationship with Turkey. This was temporarily particularly tense when Erdogan sent the research vessel “Oruc Reis” to explore gas deposits in a controversial sea area that is claimed not only by EU members Cyprus and Greece, but also by Turkey.

Points win for Cypriot diplomacy

If the EU special summit at the end of this week deals with both the crackdown on the opposition movement in Belarus and the gas dispute in the eastern Mediterranean, then that will be a point victory for Cypriot diplomacy. However, the success of the Cypriot Foreign Minister Christodoulides is primarily due to the regulations of the EU: decisions on sanctions must be made unanimously.

The background to the blockade in Nicosia: Cyprus demands that not only members of the regime in Minsk are subject to sanctions. In addition, Cyprus is also calling for further penalties for those involved in gas drilling near the Mediterranean island.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle politische Entwicklungen live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

After the meeting of the foreign ministers, the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell said that at the next meeting of the foreign ministers after the special summit he was betting on a sanctions decision against Belarus, especially since the imposition of punitive measures was not disputed in principle on Monday. “It’s becoming a personal question for me,” said Borrell, looking at the lengthy discussion. “The credibility of the European Union also depends on it,” he added.

EU relations with Minsk are to be reviewed

According to Borrell, the European Union does not recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy as head of state in view of the election fraud. In practice, this means that the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the EU Commission will review the structure of relations with Belarus, explained the external representative. This applies, for example, to the EU’s Eastern Partnership. In this format, the Community has maintained special relations with some of the former Soviet republics such as Belarus for around ten years.

Sanctions for violating the Libya embargo

The EU foreign ministers had previously agreed to impose sanctions on two Libyans and three companies from Turkey, Jordan and Kazakhstan for violating the UN arms embargo. Since April, the EU has been monitoring the UN arms embargo against Libya with Operation Irini. With the mission, the community wants to prevent the civil war in Libya from being rekindled again and again by arms deliveries by sea.