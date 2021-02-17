In a new and unprecedented measure of pressure from the Government on Justice, the ANSeS intimidated more than 200 judges and prosecutors who started the process to retire to resign in 30 business days or remove your folders from the agency losing a series of acquired rights.

The intimation fell very bad in Justice and the opposition. The president of the Association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice (AMFJN), Marcelo Gallo Tagle, told Clarion what “creates uncertainty” the resolution of the ANSeS among its affiliates.

“In addition, it is written provocatively“He stressed. Anyway, he announced that on Monday, after a meeting of its directive committee, the AMFJN will issue an institutional statement.

Gallo Tagle said that according to the Constitution “the judges cannot resign due to a resolution of the ANSeS“.” Your charges are immovable and they can only resign by their will, to turn 75 or by a jury of prosecution of the Council of the Magistracy, “he explained.

Last year, the K majority in Congress passed a law that significantly reduced the retirements of the judges, with the excuse that they were of “privilege”.

That law also ordered that the magistrates would have to complete the retirement procedures through ANSeS and no from the Council of the Magistracy, as was done until then.

However, the law did not serve Cristina to produce a sangria because they only rushed to retire with the old regime about 65 judges and prosecutors and almost none of the Comodoro Py courts.

Now, the organization led by Fernanda Raverta, a member of La Cámpora with the arrival of Cristina Kirchner, already sent a series of intimations to various magistrates to define what they want to do.

The list of intimate or future intimate reaches 222: 182 are judges; 20 are prosecutors; 10 defenders and 10 lower-ranking officials (secretaries and undersecretaries).

Among those who have already submitted the procedure to retire are the interim attorney general, Eduardo Casal, Chamber Prosecutor Raúl Pleé, Federal Judge María Servini and the members of the Buenos Aires federal chamber Leopoldo Bruglia and Martín Irurzun, among others. Sources close to the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli clarified that he did not initiate any procedure.

This court of appeal has already begun to be “colonized” by Kirchnerism with the Government’s proposal to the Senate that the former lawyer of Cristina in the case of the Pact with Iran, Roberto Boico, occupies a place in the court. All appeals in corruption cases go through it.

Those who have requested retirement are, for example, Supreme Court Justice Elena Highton, the judges of the strategic Federal Chamber of Cassation, Eduardo Riggi, Guillermo Yacobucci, Carlos Mahiques, Ángela Ledesma and Liliana Catucci, according to government sources. The highest criminal court, behind the Court, also wants to be co-opted by the vice president, among others.

Those named are prosecutors or judges from Comodoro Py who investigated or confirmed the prosecutions of Cristina Kirchner.

The intimations began to run from resolution 11-46 the agency signed a week ago.

It happens that it is a custom that judges when they turn 60 open a folder and do not retire until they turn 75.

The controversial resolution of the ANSeS establishes that “in the procedures that have been initiated to magistrates, within the framework of the procedural norms previously in force, in which the payment of the benefit would have been subject to termination, The holder will be summoned to accompany the submission of the resignation within a period of 30 administrative business days.“.

From ANSeS, sources cited by the official agency Télam, clarified that “magistrates and prosecutors who started the retirement process will be intimidated to ratify their will to retire or if, on the contrary, they give up and remove the folder“.

According to that resolution, the objective of the initiative is “to establish a working procedure that regulate the initiation, resolution, settlement, payment and readjustment of benefits requested by magistrates and officials of the Judicial Power of the Nation and the Public Ministry of the Nation “.

It also establishes the resolution that, if the resignation has not been submitted, the ANSeS “will review the file and The power to file it or to take the measures provided for in law 24,241 will be reserved, which regulates the retirements of judges and prosecutors ”.

Judges generally open a portfolio at 60 for any imponderable in their career. If, for example, they were dismissed by the Council of the Magistracy in a political trial, they would lose that retirement benefit. For example, the controversial former judge Norberto Oyarbide preferred to retire before being fired by that body.

The leader of the Civic Coalition (CC) Elisa Carrió reacted quickly and asked the “honest judges to resist the abuses of the Executive Power “.

“Forcing mass of judges to retire it is the attempt of final destruction of the Republic by Cristina Kirchner“Carrió stated.

Through a statement, Carrió warned that “if this maneuver succeeds, hundreds of judges will be employees of Cristina Kirchner“.

In addition, from this summons to 222 judges and prosecutors, the Government withdrew the specifications of another 150 that former president Mauricio Macri sent to the Senate. Meanwhile, it is estimated that in all federal justice there are thousand vacancies.

It is not an isolated measure. Cristina wants to dismiss the chief prosecutor, Eduardo Casal, expand the number of members of the Court, displace judges Bruglia and Bertuzzi from the federal chamber, among other ten measures against Justice.

The Association of Magistrates and officials of the National Justice (Amfjn) and the Association of Prosecutors and officials of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation (Affun), asked the Justice for the unconstitutionality of the amendments to its retirement law.

The file is still pending and that could reach the Supreme Court.

Last night Amfjn and Affun were studying the ANSES resolution and the possibility of announcing a joint statement in the next few hours.

Look also

Look also

