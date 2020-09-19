Highlights: Former Gujarat MP Atiq Ahmed and his close in jail are tightening the screws.

Mohammed Zaid, relative of Atique Ahmed’s brother Ashraf, demolished the multi-million rupees building in Kaushambi

Police and administration also engaged in action against the in-laws of former MLA Khalid Azim alias Ashraf

Prayagraj

The screws on former MP Bahubali MP Atik Ahmed and his close in Gujarat jail are being tightened. Mohammed Zaid, a relative of Atique Ahmed’s brother Ashraf, the plush building in Kaushambi was destroyed. Action has been intensified against Atiq Ahmad’s close friends after a government bulldozer was fired at Bahubali’s Dream Project Kisan Cold Storage at Andawa in Jhusi, Prayagraj.

The police and administration have also started taking action against the in-laws of Atik Ahmed’s brother and former MLA Khalid Azim alias Ashraf. The Prayagraj Development Authority has also set a government bulldozer on the plush building of crores of Mohammed Zaid, brother-in-law of Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmad, and installed it. Ashraf, who has been absconding for three years, was arrested by the Crime Branch and police on July 3 from his house in his in-laws’ house.

Read: Bahubali Atiq Ahmad attached 200 million illegal assets so far 78202683

Two-storey building was in Hatwa village of Kaushambi

In fact, Ashraf’s brother-in-law Zaid built a two-storey luxurious building on 600 square meters of land at a cost of crores in Hatwa village of Sallapur outpost area under the entire Mufti police station in Kaushambi district. Its map was not approved by the Prayagraj Development Authority. Along with this, 800 square meters of land adjacent to the building were also occupied by Zaid.

600 square meter building built

The Prayagraj Development Authority has taken this action by passing a legal demolition order under the Town Planning and Development Act 1973. The building was evacuated before the demolition operation and the boundary wall was demolished first. After this, the building built in 600 square meters was demolished by installing JCB machines.

Police arrested Atik’s absconding brother

During the three-year stay of Ashraf, the police had received several information about his stay at his in-law’s house, but before the police raid he used to get news and escaped. A reward of one lakh was also announced for Ashraf’s arrest. Police arrested him on July 3 and sent him to jail. Ashraf’s in-laws are also accused of illegally making money and acquiring property by crime.