There are dozens of messages of condolence for little Rebecca, the 9-year-old girl from Arconate who died last Wednesday in Bergamo

The death of Rebecca, who flew into the sky at just 9 years old after two days of agony in hospital, shocked not only her family, but the entire community of Arconate, where the little girl lived with her family. There are dozens of condolence messages that have appeared on the web in recent days. Prayers for the little girl and especially for her family, who will now have to live with such inconsolable pain in her heart.

Announcing the death of little Rebecca was taken care of mayor Of Arconate, the small town on the outskirts of Legnano, in the Milan area, where the little girl lived with her family. Here are the words of the mayor Sergio Calloni:

Sweet Rebecca. In this unjust world, there are no adequate words to express the pain of our community. We feel dismayed, we cry helplessly in the face of the inconceivable tragedy of a beautiful little girl who disappeared so soon, so unjustly. And precisely in the darkest hour, in which the unspeakable suffering overwhelms all of us, the municipal administration and the entire community rally in unison around your family, your friends, your teachers, all those who simply they loved you. We imagine you with your beautiful smile, in a place where there is no more pain, but only love and infinite skies. Have a safe trip, sweet Rebecca.

An entire town heartbroken by Rebecca's death

Bergamo hospital

The mayor's message was followed by a message many others from the citizens of Arconate. All united in a pain that has not only shocked the family, but everyone in the small town in the Milan area.

“There are no words for such great pain. Only prayers“, wrote one small town. Another wrote:

Little one, now that you have become an angel, watch over your parents and your sister, help them in this moment of such great pain.

Rebecca's heart stopped forever Wednesdaytwo days after his hospitalization at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo.

Monday morning, while he was getting ready to go to school, he had fallen ill which forced his parents to call for help. Two weeks earlier she had undergone surgery at adenoids.