You can wait for it: the ban on the sale of smoking materials in supermarkets, from July 1, 2024, is creating a new market. Entrepreneurs are eagerly anticipating this, as in Amersfoort, where two new specialty tobacconists will soon open. One even very strategically between two supermarkets. A gap in the market, according to owners. According to KWF Cancer Control, this is rather ‘a bad development’.

