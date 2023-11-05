Soumahoro risks the parliamentary seat, where his “sponsors” Damilano, Bonelli, Zoro and…

We had left almost a year ago the Honorable Soumahoro who distanced himself from his wife and mother-in-law – now under arrest – over the incredible management of cooperative funds, when another blow rained down on him. But this time it concerns him and not his relatives. The protests – which put him at risk of his seat – ad Aboubakar Soumahoro they come from the Electoral Guarantee College of Court of Appeal of Bologna.

It’s about administrative offences and not penalties which however are serious and coincidentally always concern money which seems to be the guiding star in this family. Already on September 29th the deputy had received a fine of 40 thousand euros which has now become an order for payment because his defense did not convince the judges at all. In the meantime, the President of the Court reported to the appropriate offices of the Chamber and above all to the President Lorenzo Fontana administrative violation.

Now Fontana must pronounce on the fate of Soumahoro which risks not only being forfeited (accounting irregularities cause ineligibility) but also having to return everything it has earned so far. The black deputy has – as usual – promptly declared: “Le complaints of irregularities that are brought to me concern purely formal aspects. The funds were all used for the election campaign. My lawyers are preparing the appeal to precisely refute the charges. The elections board, which is the competent parliamentary body, will receive my documentation as soon as possible to shed full light on every aspect. I am calm, I will demonstrate my absolute transparency.”

Soumahoro he has little time to appeal but his situation is very complicated because it also concerns the PD because the electoral representative of the constituency where he was elected in Emilia-Romagna ensures that he had the mandate at the time of his candidacy and not subsequently, as would appear from the checks of the Court of Appeal. Then there is a discrepancy of 12,000 euros on the reporting which can be seen on the Chamber’s website.

But, lucky him, Soumahoro he says he is “serene”, an undesirable term after the brutal use he made of it Matteo Renzi on the poor Enrico Letta. But beyond these technical issues there is the political figure. The “deputy in boots”, so called because he showed up in Parliament with his boots dirty with mud to proclaim his victory (the staff cleaned so much), never convinced public opinion that he knew absolutely nothing about what they were doing combining wife and mother-in-law. There were also accusations directed at the deputy of surrounding himself with corporals. Strip the News he dealt with it in depth and deservedly.

But it’s all the doing of Soumahoro which has never convinced. And to think that the left-wing intelligentsia had seen in him the savior of the progressive cause. We even went so far as to present it to Dad. The instigators of the media operation were Diego Bianchiaka “Zoro”, e Marco Damilano who sought to artificially construct a new leader, a “Black Pope” who was supposed to fight for workers and for the “least of the world” and we saw how it ended. Last Christmas there was an unforgettable scene on social media by someone Soumahoro crying, because the whole ugly and bad world was angry with him. Now the left but also the Italian people expect an apology from Angelo Bonelli And Nicola Fratoianni who were the promoters and creators of the “surprise” candidacy of the black trade unionist.

