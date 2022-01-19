This January 20, the service of Xbox GamePass opens its doors to the most recent adventures of the agent 47. Hitman Trilogy arrives with each of its deliveries so that they can be enjoyed by the 25 million subscribers that this product already has. microsoft.

Since it was announced that the most recent trilogy of Hitman will come to this service, interest in this franchise has increased. If you are one of those who have not yet tried these titles, here we tell you why you should take this opportunity to put yourself in the shoes of an international assassin.

What you should know about Hitman

The franchise of Hitman It has been on the market for years. Its first installment arrived in the year 2000, in it we met Agent 47 and the gameplay that would predominate in the saga to this day. Here you take on the role of an international assassin who must eliminate as many of his targets as possible. In addition, you have different tools and the ability to disguise yourself.

Over the years came numerous sequels that expanded and improved its gameplay mechanics. It should be noted that Hitman it is a title more focused towards stealth. Although it is possible to put yourself as Rambo on some occasions, your performance will be better rated if you are practically an invisible angel of death.

With the arrival of Hitman Absolution in 2012, fans had an experience that was not entirely to their liking. Some elements were still there but the missions were more linear, the action more abundant and the objectives more simplified. It was a deviation that they did not like at all, which surely made its developers rethink its future.

Four years later came the first installment of this new trilogy, which took everything that made the original games from Hitman in classics. Not only that, but it improved all its elements and has given us some of the best deliveries of the agent 47 years.

Gun with a silencer? Explosions? Something more creative? The decision is totally yours

We have already mentioned that Hitman it focuses on stealth, but also on creativity. There is no single ‘right answer’ when it comes to taking out your targets. You can pose as one of his bodyguards until you’re in a room alone with him, poison the wine he ordered, or lure him into a piano that will fall on him. The possibilities are many and there are even hundreds of videos showing deaths that could be in 1000 ways to die.

Hitman It offers too much freedom to its players to complete their contracts, not to mention that its scenarios are very beautiful and varied. This boosts its replayability a lot, as you will constantly be finding new ways to go unnoticed. Exploring will give you new escape routes and creative ways to kill.

As if that were not enough, the story of the trio of titles is quite interesting and will surely keep you hooked from the beginning of the first game until the end of the third. The combination of its gameplay with its history makes them experiences that become addictive. Although it may not be what you usually play, we recommend you give them a try.

Of course, it can take you some time to get used to its more methodical gameplay and sometimes they can be quite challenging. However, they are not so difficult that they drive you to despair, and surely with hours of practice you will be able to easily overcome any challenge. Maybe you’ll even become the agent 48. Will you dare to try the trilogy of Hitman now that you know her better?

