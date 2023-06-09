Sweden experienced its warmest summer in 262 years in 2018, but climate change was little discussed in the run-up to the Swedish elections. For the then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg reason not to go to school on a Friday, three weeks before the elections. Instead, she demonstrated alone in front of Parliament in Stockholm with a ‘school strike for the climate’ sign. Thunberg also handed out flyers that read, “I’m doing this because you adults are ruining my future.” It would be her first of a total of 251 climate strikes.

After several years of truancy, the now 20-year-old Thunberg went on strike against climate change for the last time on Friday. Reason: she got her high school diploma, let them on Twitter know. She is no longer alone on the square in front of the Swedish parliament. Just like in the rest of the world.

Thunberg’s school strike idea came about when she saw more than three thousand American students express their dissatisfaction with their government’s gun policy. From now on she decided to stand in front of the parliament in Stockholm every Friday. Because: Sweden had to significantly reduce fossil fuel emissions in order to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The strike started on a small scale, but within a few months the square was full of climate strikers. Internationally, more than twenty thousand students from countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, Japan, the Netherlands and Australia joined her in no time. It has now been viewed more than 3 million times TED talk followed, as did invitations to the World Economic Forum – to which she went by train, 1,500 other participants came by private jets – and the UN climate conference in Madrid. Memorable is the speech she gave there, in which she accused world leaders of “talking only about money and fairytales about economic growth.” Closing: “How dare you?”

Person of the Year

At first, Thunberg continued to take her math, English and Swedish lessons every Monday to Thursday, but in 2019 she took a gap year. Not to find themselves during a backpacking trip, but to be able to fully focus on campaigning. Thunberg visited the European Parliament – ​​in Brussels and Strasbourg – and also spoke at the climate summit in New York. Her following among high school students grew rapidly and Times Magazine voted her ‘Person of the Year’ – the youngest to date.

Due to the pandemic, Thunberg was no longer able to take to the streets with protest signs, but that is precisely why she came into contact with students from countries directly affected by climate change during ‘digital strikes’. Her message changed: “don’t just listen to science, but listen to the most vulnerable”.

Thunberg stepped more into the background – she was, however, the initiator of The Climate Book of five hundred pages – and, after a period without school, took the time to get her degree. Having succeeded in doing so, she now promises to continue to fight climate change. Her time of Skolstrejk för climatet has come to an end, but, she says on Friday: “the battle has only just begun”.