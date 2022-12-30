After a record number of mergers and acquisitions in 2021, companies and investors seemed to prefer to keep their money in their pocket this year. While a few large-scale transactions were announced in the first half of 2022, the market for large deals has collapsed considerably in the last six months. This caution is the result of concerns about rising interest rates, making capital increasingly expensive. The consequences of war in Ukraine also make many companies cautious.

Across the year as a whole, businesses worldwide spent nearly $3.6 trillion on mergers and acquisitions this year, so reported business newspaper Financial Times Friday based on data from data specialist Refinitiv. That is 38 percent less than a year earlier – the biggest drop since 2001, the year after the burst of the internet bubble.

‘A story in two parts’

In the course of 2022, companies became more cautious, he notes FT. The business newspaper quotes Mark Sorrell, the head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs, as describing the past year as “a story with two parts”. According to Sorrell, it is still possible to raise capital for acquisitions, but not for every company, and only at a “much higher price”.

Those two halves are clearly reflected in Refinitiv’s figures. In the first six months of this year, companies announced $ 2.2 trillion in mergers and acquisitions, in the last six months it was only $ 1.4 trillion. The agency’s databases date back to the 1980s, when the difference between the first and second half of the year was the highest in the world.

In the United States, the hesitation on major acquisitions is understandable, as regulators have announced they want to take a closer look at major acquisitions and influential power blocs. Yet the decline in acquisitions is not limited to North America alone. In Europe and the US, the market for mergers and acquisitions shrank by 39 percent this year, in Asia it was 33 percent, according to Refinitiv.

Still above average

However, the acquisition market has not come to a complete standstill. With a total amount of almost $ 3.6 trillion, 2022 is still well above average in a historical perspective. For example, in the last 25 years there were only six years in which companies spent more money on an acquisition or joining forces, with last year’s 5.7 trillion as the absolute peak.

The companies that are still looking for prey may also be more eager than ever. Given the unpredictable economic circumstances, they want to complete a takeover process as quickly as possible, according to figures from the Reuters news agency last week. In 2020, an acquisition process took an average of 91 days, but that is now a full month less: 57 days, the shortest period in twenty years.

Six major acquisitions in 2022

Activision Blizzard Through: Microsoft In front of: $68.7 billion Last year may have been a record year overall, but when it comes to one specific transaction, 2022 wins. With $ 68.7 billion, the acquisition of game developer Activision Blizzard by tech company Microsoft in January was by far the largest acquisition from 2021 for at. Incidentally, it is still highly questionable whether Microsoft will succeed in its plan: the American regulator is blocking the takeover for the time being and the European competition watchdog has announced a ‘thorough’ investigation. See also Femke Bol and Ireen Wüst fall by the wayside in nominations Sportswoman of the Year: 'Show how difficult this choice was' VMWare Through: Broadcom In front of: 61 billion dollars Growth in the chip industry is hardly possible due to geopolitical tensions: the US and China would not allow major shifts in the sector. For that reason, chipmaker Broadcom decided to seek refuge in an adjacent sector this year: the American-Singaporean company made an offer of USD 61 billion in May for VMWare, a software producer specializing in cloud solutions, among other things. That transaction is also not yet certain, now that regulators in Brussels and the US have started a competition investigation. Twitter Through: Elon Musk In front of: 44 billion dollars Was it going to happen or not? That question kept users and employees of social media platform Twitter busy all summer. In April of this year, Tesla founder Elon Musk announced that he wanted to take over Twitter for the equivalent of $ 44 billion, but in the months that followed, the richest man on earth began to have doubts about his plan. The takeover went through in October, after which Musk immediately started a major reorganization and fired half of the staff. Albertsons Of: Kroger In front of: $24.6 billion While the previous transactions were all announced before the summer, the American supermarket chains Albertsons and Kroger only launched their merger plans well into the fall. The two chains, major competitors of the Dutch Ahold in the US, are joining forces to better arm themselves against even greater forces in the grocery world, such as the hypermarkets of Walmart and internet giant Amazon. This acquisition is also still on the table with the American regulator. See also Presumably also at Gazprom: raid on gas companies in Germany DSM Of: Firmenich In front of: 27.4 billion euros In fact, the Swiss chemical company Firmenich does not pay a penny for its Dutch counterpart DSM. Both companies will merge and in that transaction DSM shareholders can exchange their shares in the company 1 for 1 for shares in the combined company. But the fact that no payment is made does not say anything about the size of this merger. At the time of the announcement, DSM was worth EUR 27.4 billion on the stock exchange, making this the largest transaction of this year on Dutch soil. Aegon Netherlands Through: ASR In front of: 4.9 billion euros Selling everything, and indirectly still retaining partial ownership – that is, in short, the transaction between ASR and Aegon. In October, the two insurers announced that Aegon would sell its Dutch branch to ASR, making the latter company the second largest insurer in the country. In addition to 2.5 billion euros in cash, Aegon will also have a 30 percent interest in ASR. In addition, Aegon CEO Lard Friese will have a lot of influence at ASR over the next five years: as a supervisory director, he has the power to block dividend payments or takeovers.