After a record number of mergers and acquisitions in 2021, companies and investors seemed to prefer to keep their money in their pocket this year. While a few large-scale transactions were announced in the first half of 2022, the market for large deals has collapsed considerably in the last six months. This caution is the result of concerns about rising interest rates, making capital increasingly expensive. The consequences of war in Ukraine also make many companies cautious.
Across the year as a whole, businesses worldwide spent nearly $3.6 trillion on mergers and acquisitions this year, so reported business newspaper Financial Times Friday based on data from data specialist Refinitiv. That is 38 percent less than a year earlier – the biggest drop since 2001, the year after the burst of the internet bubble.
‘A story in two parts’
In the course of 2022, companies became more cautious, he notes FT. The business newspaper quotes Mark Sorrell, the head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs, as describing the past year as “a story with two parts”. According to Sorrell, it is still possible to raise capital for acquisitions, but not for every company, and only at a “much higher price”.
Those two halves are clearly reflected in Refinitiv’s figures. In the first six months of this year, companies announced $ 2.2 trillion in mergers and acquisitions, in the last six months it was only $ 1.4 trillion. The agency’s databases date back to the 1980s, when the difference between the first and second half of the year was the highest in the world.
In the United States, the hesitation on major acquisitions is understandable, as regulators have announced they want to take a closer look at major acquisitions and influential power blocs. Yet the decline in acquisitions is not limited to North America alone. In Europe and the US, the market for mergers and acquisitions shrank by 39 percent this year, in Asia it was 33 percent, according to Refinitiv.
However, the acquisition market has not come to a complete standstill. With a total amount of almost $ 3.6 trillion, 2022 is still well above average in a historical perspective. For example, in the last 25 years there were only six years in which companies spent more money on an acquisition or joining forces, with last year’s 5.7 trillion as the absolute peak.
The companies that are still looking for prey may also be more eager than ever. Given the unpredictable economic circumstances, they want to complete a takeover process as quickly as possible, according to figures from the Reuters news agency last week. In 2020, an acquisition process took an average of 91 days, but that is now a full month less: 57 days, the shortest period in twenty years.
