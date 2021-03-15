Robert Page is the assistant coach of the Wales national team and assistant to Ryan Giggs. In the telematic press conference, after the list of the British team for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, talked about Gareth Bale’s fitness.

He pointed out that he had been frustrated at Madrid for two years and that when the selection break came Tottenham’s ‘9’ is “the first to reach the rallies, being an example for young people”.

What should the young people who saw him leave think before the end of his club’s matches?