A snowstorm has been sweeping across the United States for days. US actor Jeremy Renner also had to clear snow from his house. And was injured in the process.

Update from January 3, 7:55 a.m.: US actor Jeremy Renner addressed his fans two days after a serious accident while clearing snow. Renner posted a photo from the hospital bed on Tuesday afternoon (local time) on Instagram showing him with tubes in his nose, a black eye and abrasions on his face. Renner thanked in a short text for the many recovery wishes. He said he was “too messed up” to type, but wanted to send “love” to everyone. Numerous fans and colleagues, including Chris Pratt, Orlando Bloom, Chris Hemsworth, Penélope Cruz and Isla Fisher, wished a speedy recovery on Instagram. “Speedy recovery”, provided with a heart emoji, wished model and TV presenter Heidi Klum.

Snowstorm in the USA: US Hollywood star is run over by a snow plow

Update from January 3, 1:22 p.m.: According to US media reports, actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after his serious accident while clearing snow. According to TV channels CNN and the New York Times, who refer to a spokeswoman for the Hollywood star, Renner’s condition is still critical but also stable. The 51-year-old American is therefore in the intensive care unit. He suffered “blunt trauma” to his chest and “orthopedic injuries” in the accident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office previously said Renner sustained a “traumatic injury” in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday morning. The injured actor was then flown to a nearby clinic. Apart from Renner, no other person was involved in the tragic incident, it said. A report from the US side Tmz.com A neighbor is said to have witnessed a snow plow accidentally run over Renner’s leg. As a result, the “Avengers” star lost a lot of blood. A doctor who lives in Renner’s neighborhood gave the casualty first aid and tied off the injured leg to stop the blood loss.

Meanwhile, according to US media, Renner’s family thanked the fans for their support. She also thanked the doctors and nurses who treated her.

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is seriously injured while clearing snow – condition “serious but stable”

First report from January 2nd: Lake Tahoe – In the United States, people have been struggling with a snowstorm for days. The masses of snow are also causing dramatic conditions in the south of the country. Hollywood star Jeremy Renner had to experience this firsthand.

The actor, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel films and a Disney series, sustained serious injuries while clearing snow. Renner’s agent announced that the 51-year-old was injured “in a weather-related accident”. He was traveling with a snow plow when the accident happened, the agent said on Sunday (local time). The Hollywood Reporters and deadline with. Accordingly, Renner’s health condition is “serious but stable”.

However, the agent did not provide any further information about exactly where the accident occurred. “His family is with him and he is being well looked after,” he added. Renner not only celebrated great success as a Marvel superhero. He has also been nominated twice for an Oscar. His role in the film The Hurt Locker earned him a Best Actor nomination in 2010. A year later, Renner was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Town.

Snowstorm in the USA: star actor Renner had previously posted pictures of clearing work

In the US state of Nevada, Renner owns a property located on Lake Tahoe. According to a report by Hollywood reporters was affected by the violent winter storm in the United States. The film star had recently reported in online media about how bad the weather conditions are in said area. In addition, on December 13, Renner published a photo on Twitter showing a car buried in snow. He captioned his tweet, “The snowfall on Lake Tahoe is no joke.” According to dailymail Renner’s accident happened on New Year’s Eve.

The United States was hit by one of the worst winter storms in years over Christmas. This led to traffic chaos and power outages in large parts of the country. More than 60 people have died from the effects of the snowstorm so far. (kh)